African TikTok creator Grand Dilan sparked mixed reactions from South Africans after posting a video on 5 June 2026 weighing in on the death of Nhlamulo Sambo.

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Pictures of Grand Dilan sourced from social media. Images: Grand Dilan

Source: Facebook

The 19-year-old from Giyani, Limpopo, was stabbed to death in Mossel Bay’s KwaNonqaba informal settlement on 31 May 2026. His death has split opinion between his family and police, with both sides telling very different stories.

The Sambo family says Nhlamulo was asleep at a friend’s place when a mob arrived and dragged him outside. They say he was stabbed because people thought he was a foreigner, not a South African. His mother, Nkateko Sambo, says her son was killed like a dog just for being Tsonga.

Two very different stories

Police tell a different story. Western Cape police say a 15-year-old who was with Nhlamulo told them they entered a shack to steal. The shack owner returned and stabbed Nhlamulo during the confrontation. A 23-year-old man has since been arrested and released in connection with the murder.

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Grand Dilan, who has over 511,000 followers on TikTok, said the case felt suspicious to him. He questioned why protesters would be out at 3 a.m. or 4 a.m., which is when Nhlamulo died. He also told African foreigners in South Africa to pack their bags and leave before the 30 June deadline.

South Africans had strong feelings about that part of his message. Some told him to delete the video and stay out of it. Others said his concerns were valid, even if they were uncomfortable to hear. One commenter said South Africa had a lot to fix and appreciated his honesty.

Grand Dilan also revealed he had been invited to visit South Africa multiple times. He said he turned down every offer because of safety concerns, including one from a football club.

Watch the video below:

More about Nhlamulo Sambo

Patricia Sambo, the grieving mother of Nhlamulo Sambo, has pushed back against the police account of how her 19-year-old son died in Mossel Bay on 31 May 2026.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay.

The Western Cape police have clarified the circumstances surrounding the death of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay on Sunday.

Source: Briefly News