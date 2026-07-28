March and March officially cut ties with Ngizwe Mchunu on Monday, 27 July 2026, citing findings from an internal investigation

The former Ukhozi FM broadcaster had been a key figure in the movement's anti-illegal immigration demonstrations across South Africa

A video of Mchunu hitting back at the organisation has since gone viral on X, drawing sharp reactions from Mzansi

Ngizwe Mchunu threw shade at March and March Movement. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has broken his silence after the March and March movement officially severed ties with him. A video of his response has since gone viral on X, with South Africans weighing in on his remarks.

The anti-illegal immigration movement announced on Monday, 27 July 2026, that it had ended its association with Mchunu following findings from an internal investigation. The organisation said it had uncovered alleged attempts to destabilise the movement from within and decided to part ways with one of its most recognisable figures.

Ngizwe Mchunu shades March and March

Mchunu addressed the split in a video filmed at what appears to be an indoor event or interview. In the clip, he criticised the movement's approach, arguing that repeated protests had failed to bring about meaningful change.

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"I have decided to let the government do its job. This thing of marching and marching with zero impact of a change, it will cost us," Mchunu said, suggesting the demonstrations had not delivered the results supporters had hoped for.

The video quickly spread across social media, fuelling fresh debate about both Mchunu's departure and the future direction of the movement.

Watch the video that sparked the debate below:

Ngizwe Mchunu's role in March and March Movement

Before the split, Mchunu had become one of the public faces of the March and March movement. The former radio personality regularly participated in demonstrations and was closely associated with the organisation's campaign against illegal immigration in South Africa.

His departure marks a significant moment for the movement, which has gained national attention through its protests and advocacy.

Mzansi reacts to Ngizwe Mchunu's video

South Africans were divided over Mchunu's comments, with some questioning his change in stance while others defended him.

@Themba_M_Moyo said:

"It would be interesting to understand why he thought chaos and civil disobedience, to begin with, were an acceptable avenue to pursue, especially considering that the risk of violating the law was always there."

@johnNcebo argued:

"Ngizwe never started March and March; the organisation is still alive and helping people get jobs."

@Chimurenga14 remarked:

"Zero impacts to the people but lifetime earnings to the organisers and leadership. People were just ponies in the greater scheme of things."

Ngizwe Mchunu threw a subtle jab at the March and March Movement. Image: Markosonke1

Source: Twitter

Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi land reality TV show gig

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi are set to star in a new reality TV show on Mzansi Magic.

The show centres on the prominent bhinca figures, as well as other artists in the bhinca world.

Source: Briefly News