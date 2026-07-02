Controversial activist and former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu explicitly denied accusations of xenophobia, claiming he was simply misunderstood

To prove his point, Mchunu revealed that his family has close ties to Nigerians, emphasising that his movement had very little to do with hate and everything to do with good governance

His defence comes immediately after leading the highly publicised 30 June national shutdown protests against undocumented immigrants

Ngizwe Mchunu defended himself after he was labelled a xenophobe. Images: MDNnewss, joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

Controversial media personality and activist Ngizwe Mchunu has firmly fired back at critics, strongly denying ongoing allegations that he is xenophobic.

A video from his interview surfaced on 2 July 2026, during which the former Ukhozi FM presenter sought to clear his name and put the long-standing accusations to rest once and for all. Addressing the public directly, Mchunu revealed that, contrary to popular belief, he holds no malice toward foreign nationals. To back up his claim, he shared a personal family detail, noting that one of his wives works directly under Nigerian employers.

According to Mchunu, his wife, Patricia Sinqobile Mthimkhulu, who goes by Floda Graé, is a recording artist signed to a prominent record label owned by a Nigerian national.

He used this family dynamic to challenge the public perception of his activism. Mchunu concluded his defence with a direct question to his critics, asking, "If we are xenophobic, how can my wife work under Nigerian-owned companies?" She was recently linked to a Nigerian businessman after being spotted at a house party together.

Ngizwe Mchunu rubbished the claims that he's xenophobic, saying his wife works for Nigerians. Image: ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

His latest public defence comes on the heels of immense global and local backlash. Netizens recently called out Mchunu after viral videos showed him sharing warm, welcoming interactions with white foreigners.

Many social media commentators quickly contrasted those moments with the aggressive, confrontational behaviour he has frequently displayed toward black African migrants. Critics around the world have accused Mchunu and affiliated anti-illegal immigration groups of inciting vigilantism and fueling a wave of xenophobic violence.

Recently, several South African musicians have been pulled from international events and award ceremonies due to growing backlash and safety concerns stemming from the country's recent anti-illegal immigration crackdowns.

The timing of his statement lands just days after the 30 June national lockdown mass demonstrations. Organised by various civic groups, the unofficial deadline aimed to pressure undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa. Although the date of the march has passed, many local activists are still actively pushing forward with the movement's mission on the ground.

Watch Ngizwe Mchunu's video below.

Social media weighs in on Ngizwe Mchunu's remarks

The comment section erupted with critics slamming Ngizwe Mchunu's statements. Read some of the comments below.

TaureanGoddess_ said:

"Oh, really? Interesting that his wife works for a Nigerian. I wonder what his xenophobic gang thinks about that."

Jf98523925 reacted:

"Oh yes. He is a recist Afrophobia and a self-hater of black African migrants."

HistoryFactou wrote:

"Now she is jobless because your country people said 'mabahambe.'"

punk_double was amused:

"Ngizwe doesn't disappoint."

TNS rallies behind March and March

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to TNS declaring his support for the anti-illegal immigration movements.

The musician took to social media to share his stance amid the growing tension in the country and was met with mixed reactions from his followers.

Source: Briefly News