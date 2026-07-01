Celebrities face backlash for silence on anti-illegal immigration marches led by March and March Movement

A viral video lists several prominent South Africans who are targeted for boycott over lack of support

Mixed reactions emerge as the public pressures celebrities to address political and social issues

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South African celebrities face backlash for not supporting the March and March Movement. Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, unclewaffles_/Instagram, connie_ferguson/Instagram

Source: UGC

South Africans are threatening to cancel several celebrities for their silence over the issue of illegal immigrants. A video has listed the celebrities who should be boycotted once the issue of illegal immigrants has been dealt with.

As debate around illegal immigration continued following the nationwide marches on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, some social media users argued that influential public figures should publicly declare their stance on the issue. A video circulating online listed dozens of celebrities who should allegedly be boycotted for not openly supporting the March and March Movement.

Minnie Dlamini, Connie Ferguson and more face boycott

On Sunday, 28 June 2026, current affairs and news blog @PSAFLIVE shared a video listing the South African celebrities who should be boycotted for not publicly backing the March and March Movement. The list included Thapelo Mokoena, Minnie Dlamini, Connie Ferguson, ShaSha, Pearl Thusi, Uncle Waffles, Khanyi Mbau, Somizi, Sello Maake kaNcube, Tyla, Thuso Mbedu, Black Coffee, Luthuli Dlamini, Oskido, Lucas Radebe, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Maps Maponyane and many more.

The video had a voice-over of a lady who threatened to go after celebrities for not publicly condemning illegal immigration.

“When the dust is settled, we are coming on them. There’s no way the masses of South Africa will be fighting the elephant in the room, the so-called celebrities vanished. We hear your voices. We know where you stay. We are coming. We are coming after every one of them,” the voice-over said.

Watch the video below for the complete list:

Former Isidingo actor Tumisho Masha, whose name appeared in the video, responded on his official X account by questioning why he had been included on the list. He has been vocal about issues plaguing ordinary South Africans. See his response below:

SA reacts to list of celebs facing boycott

The video quickly gained traction on X, with social media users expressing mixed opinions. While some supported calls to boycott celebrities who had remained silent, others argued that public figures should not be pressured into commenting on every political or social issue.

Here are some of the comments:

@Linghe_Xing said:

“I wish people would unfollow them, and they follow each other only, and we stop watching their shows.”

@JackPhakathi1 reprimanded:

“Celebrities are on every level human beings like all of us except that they might be famous. What should they really say? This is now madness; even sports people are celebrities. Now this is going too far, total madness.”

@Himura_777 said:

“We unfollow then we block them. We stop buying their products. We stop streaming anything from them. We need to make them feel the pinch. We need to find out about their businesses and stop supporting them.”

@rlley00158056 criticised:

“You're so bored, yaz leave people alone, and if you decide to unfollow them it's your right, but don't force people to talk about things they don't have interest in.”

SA reacted to threats to boycott celebrities. Image: minniedlamini, realblackcoffee, mokoenalive

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mbedu breaks silence ahead of national shutdown

While the list included Thuso Mbedu, Briefly News recently reported that she shared a message ahead of the national shutdown organised by the March and March Movement.

The post sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with both praise and criticism for Mbedu's stance.

Source: Briefly News