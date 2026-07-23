Sipho Ndlovu opened up about how a false assault case derailed his life, leaving him buried in debt

The South African entertainer says he lost his career, his family and his assets as a result of the ordeal, describing how the financial and emotional toll the legal battle took on him

This comes two years after his former partner accused him of assault, only to withdraw the claims in a public apology

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Sipho Ndlovu says the assault allegations cost him his family and livelihood. Image: AladyPL

Source: Twitter

South African actor Sipho Ndlovu has broken his silence about the devastating impact a false assault case has had on his life, revealing that he is still struggling to recover years after the ordeal began.

In a candid interview on 23 July 2026, Ndlovu described how the false accusation stripped him of nearly everything he had built. "I'm sinking in debts," he said, laying bare the financial ruin that followed the legal battle after his ex-girlfriend, Thandeka Mhlanga, accused him of assault.

What happened to Sipho Ndlovu?

In July 2024, the actor spent a weekend in jail after his former partner opened an assault case against him. However, after a two-year legal battle, Mhlanga issued a public apology, revealing that the allegations were untrue.

"I sincerely apologise to the fans and supporters of Sipho Ndlovu for falsely accusing him, I hope we can find a way to put the past behind us and move forward."

Mhlanga, who had reportedly been dating the actor for just seven months when their relationship came to an end, claims the allegations were made "in the heat of the moment," acknowledging the damage she had done to her former partner's career.

Sipho explained to TshisaLIVE that he had hoped the case would go to trial so he could prove his innocence once and for all.

"The prosecutor instructed her to post on social media. For the past two years that this has been going, I couldn't breathe, I was always going to court... I wanted justice, not just for me but for other men who are accused despite not doing anything, simply because they are men."

He said the case affected him a lot, saying, "I was traumatised."

Watch Thandeka Mhlanga's apology video below.

The aftermath of the explosive allegations

Ndlovu explained that the case not only drained his bank account but effectively ended his career momentum at a time when things were looking up for him. Work opportunities dried up, and his reputation took a severe knock that proved nearly impossible to shake. Beyond the professional damage, his personal life also fell apart, with the situation placing an unbearable strain on his family relationships.

"Ever since this happened, I can't support my son; I'm just a useless father. I can't even see my son because I can't support him. I'm going through a lot. I'm tired, drained and traumatised."

His once-promising career suffered a knock, where he lost his role on Pimville and the calls that used to come for auditions and event appearances decreased significantly.

He spoke about losing assets he had worked hard to accumulate, describing a situation where the costs of defending himself legally, combined with the loss of income, left him in a financial hole he is still trying to climb out of.

The former The Wife actor revealed that his accuser's apology won't do any justice for him, considering the emotional and financial turmoil he has endured for two years.

Sipho Ndlovu's ex-girlfriend, Thandeka Mhlanga, apologised for falsely accusing him of assault. Image: AladyPL

Source: Twitter

Chillers allegedly threaten event owners

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details surrounding the defamation case involving Podcast and Chill and a top event company.

The event company claimed that fans of the podcast were threatening them after they dragged them to court for making explosive allegations about them on their platform.

Source: Briefly News