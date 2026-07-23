Kaizer Chiefs are in advanced talks to sign Zimbabwe international Jonah Fabisch ahead of the 2026/27 season

The 24-year-old midfielder touched down in South Africa on Wednesday for his proposed move to Naturena

Fabisch caught widespread attention after starring for Zimbabwe at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Kaizer Chiefs are edging closer to securing the services of Zimbabwean midfielder Jonah Fabisch, with the 24-year-old having already arrived in South Africa as the two parties finalise the details of a free-transfer agreement.

Teboho Mokoena comes under pressure from Jonah Fabisch during the Africa Cup of Nations Group B football match between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Marrakesh Stadium. Photo: Khaled Desouki

Source: Getty Images

Sources have informed Briefly that talks between Fabisch and the Soweto giants are at an advanced stage, with discussions described as positive. Only finer contractual details remain to be resolved before the deal is concluded, pending medical checks and formal completion procedures.

Fabisch impresses on the continental stage

The midfielder shot to prominence during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he featured in all three of Zimbabwe's group-stage matches.

His performances against Egypt, Angola, and South Africa drew considerable attention, with a notable assist coming in the Warriors' 3-2 defeat to Bafana Bafana.

Despite being born in Nairobi, Kenya, and eligible to represent Germany through his father's nationality, Fabisch chose Zimbabwe on account of his maternal heritage.

A career forged in German football

Fabisch built his entire professional career in Germany, most recently turning out for Erzgebirge Aue in the country's third division. Across his club career, he has racked up more than 200 appearances, contributing 37 goals and 22 assists in all competitions. He also lifted the Saxony Cup with the club last season.

Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz is understood to regard Fabisch's experience as an important addition to the squad, particularly given the club's return to the CAF Confederation Cup in the upcoming season.

Bafana Bafana star dumps Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News also reported that a South African international has decided to leave Kaizer Chiefs for a new club in Europe after a tremendous performance in the just-concluded season.

The Bafana Bafana star is expected to be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season with his new club.

Source: Briefly News