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Jonah Fabisch: Kaizer Chiefs Closing In on Signing Young Midfielder After Leaving Germany
Football

Jonah Fabisch: Kaizer Chiefs Closing In on Signing Young Midfielder After Leaving Germany

by  Raphael Abiola
2 min read
  • Kaizer Chiefs are in advanced talks to sign Zimbabwe international Jonah Fabisch ahead of the 2026/27 season
  • The 24-year-old midfielder touched down in South Africa on Wednesday for his proposed move to Naturena
  • Fabisch caught widespread attention after starring for Zimbabwe at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

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Kaizer Chiefs are edging closer to securing the services of Zimbabwean midfielder Jonah Fabisch, with the 24-year-old having already arrived in South Africa as the two parties finalise the details of a free-transfer agreement.

Teboho Mokoena, Jonah Fabisch, AFCON 2025, Zimbabwe, South Africa.
Teboho Mokoena comes under pressure from Jonah Fabisch during the Africa Cup of Nations Group B football match between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Marrakesh Stadium. Photo: Khaled Desouki
Source: Getty Images

Sources have informed Briefly that talks between Fabisch and the Soweto giants are at an advanced stage, with discussions described as positive. Only finer contractual details remain to be resolved before the deal is concluded, pending medical checks and formal completion procedures.

Fabisch impresses on the continental stage

The midfielder shot to prominence during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he featured in all three of Zimbabwe's group-stage matches.

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His performances against Egypt, Angola, and South Africa drew considerable attention, with a notable assist coming in the Warriors' 3-2 defeat to Bafana Bafana.

Despite being born in Nairobi, Kenya, and eligible to represent Germany through his father's nationality, Fabisch chose Zimbabwe on account of his maternal heritage.

A career forged in German football

Fabisch built his entire professional career in Germany, most recently turning out for Erzgebirge Aue in the country's third division. Across his club career, he has racked up more than 200 appearances, contributing 37 goals and 22 assists in all competitions. He also lifted the Saxony Cup with the club last season.

Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz is understood to regard Fabisch's experience as an important addition to the squad, particularly given the club's return to the CAF Confederation Cup in the upcoming season.

Bafana Bafana star dumps Kaizer Chiefs

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Bafana Bafana star emerges as Kaizer Chiefs target to replace Glody Lilepo

Briefly News also reported that a South African international has decided to leave Kaizer Chiefs for a new club in Europe after a tremendous performance in the just-concluded season.

The Bafana Bafana star is expected to be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season with his new club.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Raphael Abiola avatar

Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.

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