Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of promising defender Aden McCarthy, who has secured a transfer to Azerbaijani club Sabah FK.

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The 22-year-old leaves Naturena after completing an impressive rise through the club’s development system, earning an opportunity to continue his career in European football.

McCarthy heads to Azerbaijan following a standout campaign with the Amakhosi senior side. During his first full season in the first team, the versatile defender established himself as a key figure, featuring in 33 matches across all competitions.

In addition to his defensive contributions, he also made an impact in attack, scoring two goals during the season. His strong performances played an important role in helping Chiefs finish third in the Betway Premiership and secure qualification for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

McCarthy's time at Kaizer Chiefs and departure

McCarthy’s association with Kaizer Chiefs began in the club’s youth academy, where he progressed steadily through the various development structures.

The son of former Chiefs defender Fabian McCarthy, Aden made a name for himself in the DStv Diski Challenge before earning a senior debut towards the end of the 2024/25 campaign. He then went on to cement a regular place in the starting XI during the following season.

Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement on their social media pages to confirm the departure of McCarthy on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

"Kaizer Chiefs’ promising young defender Aden McCarthy is set to leave the Club after completing a transfer to Azerbaijan-based Sabah FK," the Soweto giants' statement reads on X.

Kaizer Chiefs' sporting director on McCarthy's exit

Speaking through the club’s official channels, sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said Chiefs were delighted to see another academy graduate earn a move abroad and felt it was the right opportunity for the player.

“We can confirm that we have agreed to Aden’s transfer following an approach from Sabah FK,” Motaung Jr said.

“We are delighted that he will have the opportunity to compete in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers next season. We believe he will represent Kaizer Chiefs proudly in Europe and look forward to following his continued development on the international stage.”

McCarthy will quickly be introduced to continental competition at his new club, with Sabah FK preparing for their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign after securing the Azerbaijani league title.

Source: Briefly News