Lucas Ribeiro: Kaizer Chiefs Urged to Sign Former Mamelodi Sundowns Star for Free
Kaizer Chiefs have been told to consider signing former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro after the players was released from his club European club.
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Kaizer Chiefs told to sign Ribeiro
Football analyst Uche Anuma in a chat with Briefly News advised Kaizer Chiefs to consider signing Ribeiro on a free transfer in the summer.
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"Ribeiro being free on the transfer market should be good news for Kaizer Chiefs, and they should be all out to get ahead of next season," he said.
"Everyone already know he's not new to the Premier Soccer League, and he already understands the league.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.