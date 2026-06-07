Kaizer Chiefs have been told to consider signing former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro after the players was released from his club European club.

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Kaizer Chiefs told to sign Ribeiro

Football analyst Uche Anuma in a chat with Briefly News advised Kaizer Chiefs to consider signing Ribeiro on a free transfer in the summer.

"Ribeiro being free on the transfer market should be good news for Kaizer Chiefs, and they should be all out to get ahead of next season," he said.

"Everyone already know he's not new to the Premier Soccer League, and he already understands the league.

Source: Briefly News