Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele are set for one of the biggest combined payouts from SAFA's FIFA World Cup prize money

The two coaches are expected to receive almost half of the amount allocated to the entire Bafana Bafana playing squad

SAFA will retain 50% of the World Cup prize, with more than R100 million earmarked for football development

Hugo Brews and Helman Mkhalele are set for one of the biggest combined payouts from SAFA's R218 million FIFA World Cup prize. Image: Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana's historic FIFA World Cup campaign is set to deliver a major financial reward for head coach Hugo Broos and assistant coach Helman Mkhalele. After the South African Football Association (SAFA) received US$12 million (about R218 million) in FIFA performance prize money for reaching the Round of 32, the two coaches are expected to receive one of the biggest combined shares under the agreed bonus structure.

Together, Broos and Mkhalele stand to earn about R32.7 million, roughly half of the R65 million allocated to the entire playing squad. Meanwhile, SAFA will retain 50% of the performance prize, with more than R100 million earmarked for football development and administration.

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Broos and Mkhalele in line for multi-million-rand bonuses

According to SABC Sport on 5 August 2026, Broos is expected to receive 10% of SAFA's R218 million FIFA performance prize, amounting to approximately R21.8 million. Mkhalele is set to receive 5%, which works out to about R10.9 million.

Combined, the two coaches are expected to receive around R32.7 million, roughly half of the R65 million that will be shared among the Bafana Bafana players. The remaining members of the technical team are expected to split a further 2% of the performance prize, worth about R4.36 million.

SAFA’s R218 million World Cup prize delivers massive reward for Bafana Bafana coaches. Image: safa.net

Source: Twitter

SAFA to retain half of the World Cup prize

The agreed bonus structure also allocates 50% of the R218 million performance prize—about R109 million—to SAFA. Finance Committee chairperson Mxolisi Sibam said more than R100 million of that allocation will be reinvested into football development and administration.

Sibam said Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams supported the approach, saying "they don't want all the money" and preferred part of the World Cup earnings to be reinvested to develop future generations of footballers.

The investment is also expected to benefit Premier Soccer League clubs that contributed players to the national team, ensuring the World Cup windfall leaves a lasting legacy beyond the tournament.

How much each Bafana Bafana player will earn from the World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that SAFA's World Cup prize money is not only rewarding the coaching staff but also every member of the Bafana Bafana squad.

The players' bonus structure paints a very different picture from that of the coaches, with one key detail showing exactly how the World Cup earnings will be divided.

Source: Briefly News