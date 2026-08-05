Reaction Unit South Africa responded to an emergency call after a woman went into labour inside a minibus taxi in Verulam, KZN

Paramedics arrived within minutes to find the 27-year-old mother had already delivered a baby boy inside the vehicle

South Africans flooded social media with humorous reactions about what the baby's name should be

Netizens gave a baby born in a taxi a name. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL — A 27-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy inside a minibus taxi at the Verulam CBD taxi rank on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, prompting an emergency response from Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA).

RUSA received multiple calls for medical assistance at approximately 10:06, after the woman went into labour while travelling in the taxi. Paramedics and Reaction Officers reached the taxi rank on Ireland Street at 10:10, only to find that the mother had already delivered her baby by the time they arrived.

Paramedics stabilise mother and newborn on scene

Medical personnel immediately attended to both patients, cut the umbilical cord, and confirmed that the mother and child were stable before transporting them to Osindisweni Government Hospital for further care. Baby Mbambo and his mother were reported to be in stable condition at the time.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Read the post on Facebook here:

South Africans react with humour

The story quickly drew attention online, with South Africans sharing light-hearted responses about the unusual circumstances of the birth.

Ism Mbokin Mbonambi joked:

"This one will be a taxi owner one day and should be named 'Nomataxin'."

Aman Panday offered his own name suggestion, writing:

"Welcome, Baby Siyaya! 😎 #Ufikile. I wonder if the taxi driver charged full fare for the baby 🤔😅"

Sphelele Denge added:

"Name of the baby is 👶 🤧 😍 Somatekisi (Owner)."

Deshina Singh quipped:

"I'm sure the taxi driver was waiting for the taxi to get full."

Sthandiwe Sbusisiwe Mhlongo simply said:

"Thinking about the driver's reaction right now."

White taxi driver impresses Mzansi

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a white minibus taxi driver who captured South Africa's attention through a viral Instagram video posted in July 2026. The unexpected sight of a white man fully embracing the taxi hustle while wearing a traditional Zulu headdress has left viewers both amused and intrigued, showcasing the rich cultural dynamics of the minibus taxi industry in the country.

Source: Briefly News