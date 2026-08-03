A Cape Town mother and her family were approved under the US Refugee Admissions Programme after applying online in January

The family submitted evidence of violent crime, unemployment, and economic hardship in South Africa to support their application

Over 6,000 South African refugees were placed across 49 US states between October 2025 and April 2026

A woman said she was afraid for her family's life when she applied for refugee status. Image: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — A Cape Town family approved for resettlement under the US Refugee Admissions Programme will not know which American city they are heading to until the day their plane tickets are issued.

According to News24, the family, which includes an 18-year-old daughter, is currently waiting for departure logistics to be confirmed after submitting their application online in January. The mother, a medical science professional, applied together with her husband, who has been unable to find employment for eight years.

Family cites crime and economic hardship

In their application, the family presented evidence centred on safety concerns, exposure to violent crime, and severe economic hardship. Seeking a more secure environment for their daughter was also cited as a key motivation.

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The family completed in-person interviews at the US Consulate in Cape Town, a process conducted under non-disclosure agreements. The mother noted that the screening did not focus on heritage, adding that applicants from various minority groups have used the same pathway to seek resettlement in the United States after Donald Trump signed the executive order in February 2025.

The mother explained that constant safety concerns prompted their decision to leave.

“You live with the fear. When you’re going to work, and you drive through a dodgy area, you’re worried that you’re going to have issues," she noted.

She shared that her daughter faced race-based bullying at an integrated school, feeling “shoved out of the community” and made to feel like a stranger in her own country.

Looking toward the future, the mother hopes relocation will offer her 18-year-old daughter a much safer environment to build a life, pointing to South Africa's high rates of violent crime and rape as a major source of anxiety. She believes that moving to the US will allow her daughter to make her way in the world without living under constant threat.

More South Africans are relocating to the US. Image: Saul Loeb/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Thousands of South Africans placed across 49 states

Under the expanded programme, 6,069 refugees were placed across 49 American states between October 2025 and April 2026. Texas, Florida, and California received the highest numbers of arrivals during that period. The South African government and several legal experts have disputed the basis on which these admissions are being granted, but approved families continue to prepare for relocation pending the finalisation of their travel arrangements.

The Cape Town family's situation reflects the uncertainty that characterises the final stages of the admissions process, where logistical details are withheld until the last possible moment before departure.

Pet owners heading to US abandon pets

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the challenges faced by South African pet owners relocating their animals to the US under the Trump refugee programme. The financial burden and lack of government assistance are forcing many to abandon their pets in shelters, raising ethical concerns about the treatment of these animals during such transitions.

Source: Briefly News