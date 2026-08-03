Siwelele FC chairman Cavin Le John confirmed the Betway Premiership club has acquired shares in the Toyota Cheetahs

The investment marks one of the rare occasions a professional South African football club has bought directly into a rugby outfit

Both organisations are exploring plans to take Cheetahs matches beyond Bloemfontein to stadiums across the Free State

Betway Premiership side Siwelele FC has taken a direct financial stake in the Toyota Cheetahs rugby union, in what is being described as a historic crossover between South African football and rugby.

Siwelele chairman Cavin Le John announced on 1 August 2026, confirming the club had purchased shares in the Bloemfontein-based outfit. Le John said the decision was rooted in a shared provincial identity and a desire to prevent the Cheetahs from continuing to struggle financially.

"We have bought shares in the Toyota Free State Cheetahs because we cannot watch them suffer when we're here," Le John told FARPost.

Two Free State giants join forces

Le John was direct about the emotional and strategic reasoning behind the deal, pointing to the long-standing connection between the two clubs and the people they represent.

"Historically, Siwelele FC and the Cheetahs have had that unifying bond because we are teams of the Free State," he said.

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"So we've decided as Siwelele that we are going to make things official. The Cheetahs and Siwelele are one."

Cheetahs executive manager Kevin Musikanth welcomed the development, calling it an unprecedented moment for sport in South Africa.

"We open our arms for the first time in South Africa's history, football and rugby together in one region," Musikanth said.

Matches planned beyond Bloemfontein

Among the ambitions tied to the partnership is a plan to stage Cheetahs fixtures in Bethlehem and at Dr Molemela Stadium, taking the team to supporters across the broader Free State province rather than confining home games to the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

"I'd like to make a commitment to the people of the Free State," Le John said.

"We will try, and they are receptive to it, that they not only play in Toyota Stadium anymore. They, too, must play in Bethlehem and Dr Molemela Stadium. The Cheetahs belong to all of us."

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The Cheetahs, once a fixture in Super Rugby before that competition was restructured, currently compete in the Currie Cup and the European Challenge Cup. Despite their status as a traditional South African rugby powerhouse, the franchise has faced years of financial and structural difficulty.

Siwelele, meanwhile, return to competitive action this weekend, hosting TS Galaxy at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday as they kick off their second season back in the top flight, having secured Premiership status by purchasing SuperSport United's slot ahead of last season.

Bafana Bafana star ranked among the best

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana star was ranked among the best performers at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup despite South Africa's poor performance.

The South African international has showcased his football talent on the global stage, even as the team struggled in the group stage.

Source: Briefly News