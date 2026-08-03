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Sizwe Dhlomo Reacts to Lil Kim's Dramatic Transformation: 'Shame Man'
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Sizwe Dhlomo Reacts to Lil Kim's Dramatic Transformation: 'Shame Man'

by  Jessica Gcaba
3 min read
  • SA radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Lil Kim's dramatically altered appearance with a two-word reaction
  • Lil Kim made a rare public appearance that left fans barely recognising the iconic rapper
  • Amid the backlash, Lil Kim subtly responded by sharing a touching tribute to her daughter

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Sizwe Dhlomo responds to Lil Kim's new face.
Sizwe Dhlomo said what everyone was thinking about Lil Kim's dramatic transformation. Image: sizwedhlomo, lilkimthqueenbee
Source: Instagram

South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo said what many fans were already thinking when he responded to news of Lil Kim's latest public appearance.

His reaction resonated with thousands online, racking up over 1.3K likes on X as people across Mzansi and beyond shared his sentiment.

Reacting to a tweet from @OliLondonTV, who noted that the legendary rapper had shocked fans with her plastic surgery transformation during a recent public outing, Dhlomo said a simple, "Shame man."

Photos from the red carpet appearance showed a face barely recognisable as the iconic Brooklyn-born artist who rose to fame in the 1990s.

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Nozipho Ntshangase's glow-up leaves Mzansi buzzing

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Lil Kim clapsback?

After pictures of her new appearance made rounds and made her a global trend, the Lighters Up rapper chose a different approach rather than addressing the criticism head-on. Lil Kim took to social media to share a heartfelt message about her daughter, Royal Reign Jones, which many read as a quiet response to all the noise surrounding her appearance.

"MY BABYYYYYY 😭🥹❤️ Look at my beautiful baby girl @royalreignjones!!! One thing about my baby... she's always telling me how beautiful I am. But when I look at YOU, all I see is beauty. Inside and out. Watching you shine makes my heart so full. Keep being confident, kind, and unapologetically YOU. Mommy loves you more than words can ever say," she wrote.

The post struck a different chord with fans, many of whom were moved by the mother-daughter bond on display, even as debate about her transformation continued to swirl online.

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Lil Kim does not look like this anymore.
Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Lil Kim's dramatic face. Image: lilkimthequeenbee
Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to Lil Kim's new look

Dhlomo's two-word reaction opened the floodgates for South African fans to share their thoughts. Here is what some had to say:

@QueenVeex1 asked:

"Is this thing not reversible? 💔"

@Brownbeingg mentioned:

"And the sad thing is that she thinks this looks good. It's sad shem."

@IamSiyaZA said:

"Looks like these surgeries have some sort of addiction to people 💔😭"

Nozipho Ntshangase trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, former The Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase shared an outfit check video that sent Mzansi into a frenzy. Ntshangase revealed she underwent a facelift, her second cosmetic procedure after a previous mommy makeover.

South Africans flooded the comments with reactions after her transformation video was shared.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

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