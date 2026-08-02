Thobeka Majozi Sparks Engagement Rumours With Ring Photo, Mzansi Reacts
- Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, posted a mirror selfie showing a ring on her finger, sparking engagement speculation
- Thobeka has undergone a spiritual transformation in recent years, devoting herself to Christianity and preaching sermons
- Mzansi is divided over whether the ring is an engagement ring or a spiritual promise ring she bought herself
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Rapper Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, has set social media ablaze after a mirror selfie showing a ring on her finger circulated on X on Saturday, 1 August 2026. Fans were left with nothing but guesses as to whether she is officially engaged or whether the ring carries a deeper spiritual meaning.
In the photo, Thobeka is dressed in a white hoodie, sporting long braids, and appears to be in a salon or spa setting. The ring on her finger is unmissable, and the image was shared with no caption.
Is Thobeka Majozi engaged?
The snap has taken on extra significance given where Thobeka is in her life right now. In recent years, she has stepped away from the spotlight and fully embraced her Christian faith, regularly sharing sermons and prayer videos with her followers. Her devotion deepened notably after her son with Cassper Nyovest beat cancer, a milestone that appeared to cement her commitment to the gospel. Majozi previously went viral for her intense prayer sessions that have drawn both admiration and curiosity from Mzansi.
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Not everyone is convinced that romance is behind the ring. Several followers pointed out that, given her current spiritual walk, the jewellery might carry religious rather than romantic significance.
@chosenwani weighed in with a pointed observation: "Knowing her, that is probably a spiritual promise ring she bought herself ko this quest she is on ya Christianity."
Others, however, chose to take the moment at face value and showered Thobeka with congratulations.
@glamfika wrote: "Congratulations to her, she is even glowing."
@SthuliSkandabah simply said: "Congratulations to her."
Thobeka herself has not yet publicly clarified the nature of the ring or confirmed any engagement, leaving fans to draw their own conclusions.
Thobeka spends time with baby daddy's wife
In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest has gone viral after a photo of his wife and baby mama celebrating Mother's Day together surfaced on social media.
The ladies were snapped together with their children, instantly sparking a debate about their apparent close relationship.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za