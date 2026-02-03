Cassper Nyovest's ex and baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, trended after a raw video showing her in deep prayer, worshipping and speaking in tongues, surfaced online

Viewers had mixed reactions, with some praising her vulnerability while others questioned the timing and authenticity of the moment

The clip sparked widespread discussion about faith, public spirituality, and whether the video was genuine or performative

The recent video featuring Thobeka Majozi, Cassper Nyovest's ex and mother of his child, has set social media ablaze.

In the clip, Majozi, who recently turned 33, is seen deep in prayer by a picturesque waterfall, invoking a strong emotional response from viewers who witness her unfiltered moments of worship.

Majozi, who turned to devout Christianity after her split from the rapper, is no stranger to publicly displaying her faith moments.

Her latest display was posted on X by MDN News. Watch it below:

Mzansi takes to the comments section to weigh in

The video attracted a lot of views on X, and opinions started flooding in.

One user on X, @Sunflowerreal, commented:

"Sometimes you just need to go by the river and pray. I truly understand her. If you are in Joburg, you can go to the Sterkfontein hiking spot."

Another user, @Muvhali_MV, commented on the invasion of privacy, stating:

"The person who took this video and posted it is a horrible human being. Afford people privacy, please."

@Lirese49 said:

"God healed her son from cancer! Please understand that."

@StarJay_23 wrote:

"May God answer her prayers and grant her everything she is praying for."

@zinn_le added some context to the viral moment, reminding people:

"I think people forget that her son survived cancer. An experience such as that can change one’s perceptive on faith. So, if you’re in this comment section talking about “theatrics”, you clearly haven’t gone through a life changing journey."

Another user, @juneangee, added:

"The fact that someone took a video of her in her very private moment and posted it for clout is disgusting. Let the woman live! Not everything has to be about her ex, nxa."

@TandekaD_SA wished her the best:

"Once there is a camera, it's not easy to tell whether it's content or someone is really going through stuff. Whatever it is, may she get the answers she is looking for."

Some commenters were outright negative. @I_am_Bucie commented:

"The Christians of today don’t pray in private anymore. If it wasn’t filmed, it didn’t happen. So performative."

Another one, @Uminathi_Zulu, said:

"I don't mind the praying. It's the taking of the video, for me, that's making it weird and cringe."

@IrisJuliane cautioned:

"Bogafi bo thoma so."

@Thandoz23 said:

"Religious psychosis in real time."

@portia_moz stated:

"She is moving like a divorcee."

Another user, @Johannah15, wrote:

"Her spiritual journey is so performative. Why the need to document everything?"

Mzansi praises Thobeka Majozi for finding her purpose

In a previous report by Briefly News, Mzansi praised Majozi for finding what they deemed as "her purpose."

This came after a video of Majozi's sermon went viral online.

