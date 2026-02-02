A teacher, who often posts content online, showed her learners and followers what she could do with a skipping rope

She confessed that the activity excited her inner child as she performed backflips and handstands

Several social media users were thrilled to see the young teacher have fun with her learners

Rethabile Motsileng, a content creator and school teacher, unleashed her inner child when she joined a fun skipping rope session with her learners. However, it was no ordinary skipping, as she showcased her daring moves as she jumped.

The young woman posted the video on 1 February 2026, which showed her doing handstands and backflips as the rope moved. Learners in the background were thrilled to see what their teacher could do.

She wrote in her caption:

"One thing about me, I will play with my kids. The inner child in me was so excited!"

Watch the Instagram reel posted on Rethabile's account below:

Teacher's skipping amuses social media users

Many members of the online community took to the comment section with intrigue after watching the clip on their feed.

@bmanbolt stated with a laugh:

"Yho, our teachers were angry grandmothers. They were always carrying sticks."

@zikhoberry was stunned and remarked:

"Girl, the way you backflip."

An impressed @raisingremiandremo commented:

"Bathong, what school is this? I think I found my girls a new teacher."

@bongi_ndlovukazi added under the post:

"I can imagine the old teachers are all jealous. We need more young teachers in there."

@thatiii_segoe shared with Rethabile:

"Argh, you just made me so happy. I just know you’re their fave teacher. Stay shining, Mama."

@apriltheledi said to the teacher:

"This is so important for those little ones. You have given them memories for years."

@mahlaba_thandolwethu wrote in the comment section:

"I love this new generation of educators."

