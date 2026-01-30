South African Lekompo singer Shandesh recently bought herself a new BMW car

An online user posted a video of the Sdudla or Slender hitmaker unveiling her new ride on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section, congratulating the Limpopo-based star on her big purchase

Shandesh purchases a new car. Image: @shandesh_music

Source: Instagram

South African popular Lekompo vocalist Shandesh recently celebrated her big purchase at a car dealership, leaving many of her fans congratulating her.

On Thursday, 29 January 2026, an online user @Mothematiks posted a video of the singer who was spotted on a vacation with her girlfriend at a safari, going to a dealership to fetch her luxurious BMW car.

In the clip, Shandesh is seen crying and praying as she gets in her new vehicle.

"Congratulations are in order for Shandesh. Lekompo money is long," the caption reads.

Watch the video below:

Fans congratulate Shandesh on her big purchase

Shortly after a video of the star buying a new car was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@kgomotso_rsa said:

"When Jesus says yes, nobody can say no."

@KingNema_Jnr commented:

"She deserves it. O berekile."

@Buleh_32037 responded:

"Ncooo, she's genuinely genuinely happy. Congratulations to her. Indeed, hard work pays well."

@PrincessSkhu replied:

"She deserves it and more, she is such a hardworking young lady."

@VusiMphazima76 mentioned:

"I love how musicians are making it these days, may they never dry."

@Nkosana_ZA stated:

"Congratulations to her, but you guys are always saying “Nywe nywe money is long” to you guys once a person buys a vehicle…money is long… Do ya’ll really even know what kind of money is long? The bar is really too low; all of us have long money at this point."

@JonesE248535 mentioned:

"Guys, I honestly don’t understand, when a person gets so emotional and acts as if it’s a surprise, kanti don't they know what kind of car they bought, and the balloon and flowers, you bring your own, moes! Please help me understand, maybe I’ve been buying cars at the wrong places."

@UYounggab wrote:

"Oh, I'm so proud her, nobody deserves this more than hermy girllove her so much, I'm SCREAMING!"

@DjukaMatauri shared:

"She's literally carrying Lekompo, doing all the heavy lifting, she deserves it."

Former 'BBMzansi' star Zee buys new Audi car

In January 2026, the former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Zintle Zee Mofokeng excitedly announced on her Instagram page that she had bought herself a new Audi.

Mofokeng posted a video of herself at the car dealership, fetching her new ride with her family accompanying her to this big reveal.

Lerato Nxumalo new house

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that the former Lingashoni actress Lerato Nxumalo bought her first house. The talented actress surprised her followers when she revealed that she is a home owner at the age of 23.

"23 and first time home owner. One of the best feelings ever, can’t be described in words! Homeownership is a feeling that makes life’s daily grind worth facing! So excited and extremely blessed for this new chapter of my life. Via God and my guardian angels! Can’t wait to renovate and bring my space up to code. Girls with title deeds," she wrote.

