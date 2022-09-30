Lerato Nxumalo, a Durban Gen actress, surprised her followers when she revealed that she is a homeownerowner at the age of 23

The talented actress took to Instagram to share a photo of the keys of her newly purchased home

Lerato Nxumalo's followers have flooded her comment section with messages of congtratulations to the celebrity

‘Durban Gen’ star Lerato Nxumalo has left Mzansi peeps inspired after purchasing her first home at the age of 23. Image: @lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

Lerato, a Durban General actress is an emotional mess after purchasing her first lush crib.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a photo of the keys to her newly purchased home, along with a caption expressing gratitude for reaching the milestone at the age of 23.

Lerato also expressed her excitement about incorporating her own style into the house's decor, as it is still unfurnished. The celebrity gushed about the crib, saying:

23 and First time HOME OWNER One of the best feelings ever, can’t be described in words! Homeownership is a feeling that makes life’s daily grind worth facing! So excited and extremely blessed for this new chapter of my life. Via God and my guardian angels! Can’t wait to renovate and bring my space up to code ✨ GIRLS WITH TITLE DEEDS

Lerato Nxumalo shared the following snaps on Instagram:

South African peeps totally impressed

@ntura said:

"I'm very happy for you, you did great and congratulations I had mine when I was 27 brand new house it was like a dream come true."

@malandela_omuhle shared:

"Congratulations love we’ll miss you though❤"

@mandisadandala commented:

"You deserve it, my babe, CONGRATULATIONS ❤️❤️"

@sbuzi_ also said:

"Congrats Lerato ❤️ more blessings are on the way for sure!"

@nothandongcobo replied:

"This is amazing Lerato! Congratulations!!!"

@kelekhuduge wrote:

"Well done babe"

@nyembenana also shared:

"An inspiration to many❤️. Congratulations love. Keep soaring higher and higher "

@starquality_management also wrote:

"Super proud of you."

@boikarabelo_ added:

"Exactly!! Congratulations once again my friend ❤️ you’ve done so well "

