Durban Gen actress Nelisiwe Sibiya topped trends as South African dragged her acting skills and singing on social media

The heated debate was started by controversial blogger Musa Khawula who posted a snap of the stunner with a venomous caption

Netizens have taken to khawula's comments section to undoubtedly agree with his claims about the actress

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Nelisiwe Sibiya troll train is filling up with each passing day, especially after rumours that she is romantically involved with sports commentator Robert Marawa.

Nelisiwe Sibiya has been harshly criticised by 'Durban General' viewers for "poor acting skills." Image: @nelisiwe_faith_sibiya

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula, a controversial blogger, took to Twitter to share stunning snaps from the Durban Gen actress' most recent shoot. Instead of receiving compliments, Mzansi people began harshly dragging the star.

Musa Khawula shared the following picture on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many peeps chose to mize the stunning image and called out her performance in the e.tv drama Durban General. Nelisiwe Sibiya plays Mbali in Durban General. Mbali appears to be unpopular with viewers, with many claiming that the character is only singing and kissing doctors.

Other peeps chose to take it a step further by bringing Nelisiwe's dating life into the spotlight, saying:

@iDyani9404 said:

"She’s also not a good singer, which makes me wonder what exactly is she good at as an entertainer."

@NtebohengMndaw1 wrote:

"Ayngeke that’s just a rumour, she is always with the v*rgins but there’s not even one picture of her with the dot on the forehead that serves as proof that she’s been tested. Allegedly nkosi yami"

@Neonewii shared:

"Her skills will be polished give her time."

@MaGebane92 posted:

"All those who say she can sing, hayi yall need new ears shame."

@Philo825225382 also said:

"Totally agree on the acting part"

@Leonard22408623 also wrote:

"Yhoooooo I thought I was the only one who saw her poor acting skills "

@Ntulo_Entle commented:

"What is she good at yena"

@Thabiso_Nxumal also posted:

"But she's there for singing and kissing the Drs"

The Woman King star Thuso Mbedu turns heads with Christian Dior R82k fire outfit, SA shares mixed reactions

South African actress Thuso Mbedu knows how to spend money on stunning outfits, and this time is no exception.

Taking to Twitter, Musa Khawula, a controversial blogger, posted a photo of The Woman King star's outfit. Mbedu was dressed to impress in a Christian Dior skirt and a stunning sleeveless short sweater.

As expected, netizens flocked to the comments section to express their mixed feelings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News