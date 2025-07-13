Controversial businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has confirmed reports that she purchased a new football club

Mkhize on Saturday made her first speech and appearance as president of Eswatini Giants Mbabane Highlanders opposite her son, Andile Mpisane, and his wife, Tamia Mpisane.

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to respond to the businesswoman's new club and her speech

MaMkhize makes her first speech at Eswatini Giants Mbabane Highlanders. Images: ShauwnMamKhize

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has broken her silence following rumours that she bought Eswatini Giants Mbabane Highlanders, which is based in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

This comes after Mkhize failed her legal bid to reinstate Royal AM in the PSL earlier in July.

The reality TV star and businesswoman made her first official speech as president of Mbabane Highlanders. Social media user @TheSportsGu01 shared a video on X of Mkhize's speech on Saturday, 12 July.

Mkhize was accompanied by her son, Andile Mpisane, and his wife, Tamia Mpisane, when he made her first appearance at the club over the weekend.

"They said their colours are black, and I said this is the unity of South Africa and Eswatini. What can I bring along, enhance the black that they've had? So, I decided to add the gold on the black," says Mkhize.

South Africans react to Mkhize's latest venture

lkad@Eliz_abeth25 said:

"I hope there are no fraudulent signatures."

adkh@Sandile04191878 replied:

"Ay no, imali ya lo mama is long ngeke bamuqede," (this woman's money is a lot. She's untouchable)

@SETHUSTUART said:

"I'm joining Mbabane Highlanders. I am just waiting for the kit; it will be fire."

@KingTp95 wrote:

"This played right could be a smart move. SA is a mature market. Africa has so much potential. SADC has so much potential. A lot of quality South African players will now migrate to Eswatini."

@NongaloMsweli2 responded:

"I still say there must be some huge financial benefit associated with owning a team because there is no way all these people will want to be club owners so bad without a reason."

@MrTsoks said:

"She destroyed Bloem Celtic. Now she's moving on to Swaziland?"

@Afr1kan_Child wrote:

"Instead of paying tax, she's buying another club. Always making terrible decisions."

@lil_Sbax replied:

"I give that team 4 months. Then it will be under investigation for tax evasion."

@TataDoTheThing said:

"It's nice to be part of the political elite in SA. Either you steal it or you are connected only way to the top."

MaMkhize seemingly reacts to allegations made by Police Portfolio Committee Chairperson, Ian Cameron

In more entertainment, Briefly News reported this July that Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has seemingly reacted to her name being mentioned in allegations made by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Ian Cameron.

The chairperson of the Police Portfolio Committee revealed on Monday that illegal firearms belonging to Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala were kept at Mkhize's home.

South Africans took to social media this week to criticise the former Royal AM boss and former Uzalo actress.

