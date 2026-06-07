Emtee appears to be letting go of his past and moving forward, and that means adopting a new look to go with his new journey

Just days after the country learned of his latest marital scandals with his ex-wife, Nicole Chinsamy, the rapper has not only used social media as an outlet for his frustrations, but also to show fans that he is actively working on moving on

Meanwhile, his marriage remains a hot topic on social media after the rapper revealed who his estranged wife had been seeing behind his back

Emtee got rid of his signature hairstyle. Images: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

South African trap star Emtee appears to be letting go of his past and moving forward, adopting a striking new look to go with his new journey. In a move that has shocked and intrigued the local entertainment industry, the Roll Up hitmaker has ditched his signature, long-standing dreadlocks in favour of a classic buzz cut.

A video of his symbolic trip to the barbershop surfaced online on 6 June 2026, showing his barber putting the finishing touches on the sleek, ultra-short look. For fans who have followed the rapper throughout his career, the hair transformation represents far more than a simple style pivot; it marks the turbulent end of an era.

The fresh haircut arrived just days after the latest round of marital drama between Emtee and his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, reached a breaking point, with the former couple once again dragging each other's names through the mud in a highly public and explosive exchange.

The latest drama ignited on 4 June, when Emtee leaked private text messages believed to be from Chinsamy. In the texts, she bluntly informed the rapper that she had moved on romantically and urged him to do the same. Emtee further claimed that Chinsamy had been the sole reason behind his relapses.

She quickly retaliated by sharing distressing pictures online showing a woman with visible bruises and cuts on her body, alongside heavily damaged property, leading many online to suspect that it was all Emtee's doing.

They later confirmed that they were both single. Chinsamy took to the internet to show off her new driver's licence after reverting to her maiden name, while Emtee declared himself a "free agent."

Watch Emtee's video below.

Emtee revisits relationship trauma

Despite officially going their separate ways, Emtee was not done with his tell-all. On 5 June, the rapper returned to social media with a desperate cry for help, recalling the apparent dark truth behind his new hair.

He explicitly accused his ex-wife of physically assaulting him, claiming that she had violently ripped his dreadlocks from his head during a heated exchange. He pleaded with his community and fans for emotional support as he navigated the trauma. In part, his statement read:

"I know you're tired of me posting statements. Sadly, this is serious beyond measure. I get beaten up by Nicole Kendall Chinsamy multiple times, and I know y'all will laugh at me and call me all names, but it's cool, God got me."

While his followers were still trying to comfort him, Emtee dropped a major bombshell regarding his ex-wife's alleged infidelity, revealing who she had allegedly been seeing behind his back.

In a heated Instagram livestream and posts on his X (formerly Twitter) page, the rapper accused the rising KwaZulu-Natal rap group, The Qwellers, of hooking up with his wife. He hurled a series of colourful, aggressive insults at the young musicians.

The explosive allegations have cemented Emtee's marriage as the number one trending topic across South African pop culture, sparking heated debates among fans, who hope to see the Roll Up hitmaker back on his feet and out of his feelings.

Emtee claimed his ex-wife physically assaulted him and had affairs with fellow rappers behind his back. Image: sixft7latina

Source: Twitter

Lebo M speaks on relationship with Zoe Mthiyane

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Lebo M's remarks about his relationship with his former fiancée, Zoe Mthiyane.

The famous composer revealed how she and his ex connected and how she had been in his life for years without him realising.

Source: Briefly News