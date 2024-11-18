Gigi Lamayne Announces Single ‘Mongameli’ With the Qwellers, Fans Excited: “The Trap Queen Is Back”
- Gigi Lamayne revealed that she has some new music on the way with the Qwellers
- The rapper is about to close the year off on a high note with Mongameli, and fans can't wait to feast
- Netizens flooded her comment section with fire-flame emojis and welcomed her back to the rap scene
Gigi Lamayne is getting ready to drop some new music after seemingly taking a break from the industry.
Gigi Lamayne set to drop new single
After weeks of releasing a freestyle after freestyle, Gigi Lamayne revealed that she has something solid cooking.
The Ice Cream hitmaker has announced that she has a new single on the way with South African Hip-Hop crew, the Qwellers, whom Nasty C previously referenced in one of his latest songs, Qwellers Prayer.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
Gigi took a break from the music scene to focus on building her portfolio with different streams of income, having admitted that music was not a profitable career.
She shared her announcement with the cover art of her new song, Mongameli, and couldn't wait to finally let fans hear it when it officially drops on Friday, 22 November 2024.:
"This Friday. 22/11/2024. Pre-save / Pre-add link in my bio."
Mzansi reacts to Gigi Lamayne's song announcement
Netizens are ready to feast and already know they're in for something spectacular:
bhoroz_mutualbeatzz was excited:
"Let’s go!"
slvngbxby hyped Gigi up:
"The trap Queen is back!"
mxolisi_dyosi1 praised Gigi:
"Bozza lama bozza, let’s road!"
king_illest_worldwide cheered:
"Go, Gigi!"
sastii_sa_ declared:
"It’s late for them."
bhoroz_mutualbeatzz posted:
"I'm so ready."
Gigi Lamayne freestyles with Sizwe Alakine
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gigi Lamayne's latest freestyle with her rumoured boyfriend, Sizwe "Reason" Alakine.
The pair is said to be madly in love and keeping things on the down low despite being spotted together on several occasions.
Instead of rubbishing the claims, Reason added more suspicion by mocking the place they were allegedly seen at, saying they've been to better establishments.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za