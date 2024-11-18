Gigi Lamayne revealed that she has some new music on the way with the Qwellers

The rapper is about to close the year off on a high note with Mongameli , and fans can't wait to feast

Netizens flooded her comment section with fire-flame emojis and welcomed her back to the rap scene

Gigi Lamayne is set to drop ‘Mongameli’ with the Qwellers. Images: gigi_lamayne, qwellers_.

Gigi Lamayne is getting ready to drop some new music after seemingly taking a break from the industry.

Gigi Lamayne set to drop new single

After weeks of releasing a freestyle after freestyle, Gigi Lamayne revealed that she has something solid cooking.

The Ice Cream hitmaker has announced that she has a new single on the way with South African Hip-Hop crew, the Qwellers, whom Nasty C previously referenced in one of his latest songs, Qwellers Prayer.

Gigi took a break from the music scene to focus on building her portfolio with different streams of income, having admitted that music was not a profitable career.

She shared her announcement with the cover art of her new song, Mongameli, and couldn't wait to finally let fans hear it when it officially drops on Friday, 22 November 2024.:

"This Friday. 22/11/2024. Pre-save / Pre-add link in my bio."

Mzansi reacts to Gigi Lamayne's song announcement

Netizens are ready to feast and already know they're in for something spectacular:

bhoroz_mutualbeatzz was excited:

"Let’s go!"

slvngbxby hyped Gigi up:

"The trap Queen is back!"

mxolisi_dyosi1 praised Gigi:

"Bozza lama bozza, let’s road!"

king_illest_worldwide cheered:

"Go, Gigi!"

sastii_sa_ declared:

"It’s late for them."

bhoroz_mutualbeatzz posted:

"I'm so ready."

Gigi Lamayne freestyles with Sizwe Alakine

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gigi Lamayne's latest freestyle with her rumoured boyfriend, Sizwe "Reason" Alakine.

The pair is said to be madly in love and keeping things on the down low despite being spotted together on several occasions.

Instead of rubbishing the claims, Reason added more suspicion by mocking the place they were allegedly seen at, saying they've been to better establishments.

