Sizwe Alakine, formerly known as Reason, coupled up with rapper Gigi Lamayne for their new freestyle

This was part of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) cypher, where the rappers teamed up

This comes after they faced dating rumours after they were spotted kwa Mai Mai together

Reason put his pen game to work for the SAMAs freestyle and his rumoured girlfriend Gigi Lamayne also joined in.

A look into Reason and Gigi Lamayne's freestyle

South African hip hop stars Reason and Gigi Lamayne teamed up to deliver a fresh freestyle. This was part of the 30th (South African Music Awards SAMAs) cyphers.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a snippet of the freestyle. Responding to Musa Khawula's post, Sizwe thanked him for not trolling him about being a former or failed rapper.

I just wanna say… shout out for writing about my work. And for not adding those “failed rapper, turned amapiano wannabe” type intros. I mean. You still punished me with the “featuring new girlfriend” part, but… yo… beggars can’t be choosers. And. I’m happy we’re here.

Here is a snippet of the freestyle.

Fans react to Reason and Gigi's freestyle

Mzansi is loving the freestyle by Reason and Gigi saying they did an amazing job.

@Oz_Lindokuhle praised:

"No female MC in SA ever came close to Gigi with raps. No one!!!"

@RalphWithAnR stated:

"Ay, this is hard. Some serious bars🔥🔥"

@LamangLeina expressed:

"Oh...glad the genre is clawing it's way back to the top. ❤"

@__tumiiii gushed:

"Reason has always been a great rapper. Bar for bar, he's always been right up there with the best in the country. It's easy to forget that with all the noise that came with the Piano switch."

@MoneriMandla shared:

"We are investing in this couple now. I see a lot of great music coming in."

@Melusi_Mokone shared:

"I think this couple is going to give us fire hip hop music.😮‍💨 But Sizwe should also not go easy on her just because it’s his girlfriend.🤝 Otherwise, all love."

@TfromtheL_msfc said:

"Reason way too nice with it one of my favourite MCs the pen game if nearly flawless."

Reason celebrates his 1st win at SAMAs

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Reason has celebrated his first win at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The star, who has rebranded to Sizwe Alakine, was awarded for his verse on Mthunzi and Kabza De Small's Imithandazo.

