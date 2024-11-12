Julius Malema warmed hearts when he joined Kabza De Small on the decks at his recent gig

The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) president enjoyed his time with some of the EFF members

Mzansi trolled Malema, saying it is not a good look for a politician to be seen at a club, but his supporters came in his defense

Julius Malema joined Kabza De Small on the decks. Image: @kabelomotha, @julius.malema.sello

It was a sweet sight to see when Julius Malema joined Amapiano maestro Kabza De Small for some fun on the decks.

Julius Malema joins Amapiano King Kabza on stage

The president of the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) was accompanied by his head of the presidency, Vuyani Pambo, to the Sandton club.

Celebrity blogger @Musa_Khawula shared the video with the caption:

"Julius Malema on the decks with Kabza De Small at Saint Restaurant and Bar; Sandton."

Mzansi defends Julius Malema from trolls

Netizens were very divided by this video, with people saying Julius Malema has the right to have fun.

@daivymag said:

"We all have ways of dealing with stress. Enjoy yourself my president🔥😄...we'll come back stronger."

@Kat_Zar_joked:

"Imagine when we wake up as a country, and they said the president has a hangover."

@KhumaloFk judged:

"The man is really going through it because you can’t be his age and still going to clubs."

@QNtsie declared:

"@Julius_S_Malema is human, and he can do whatever he likes with his life, and I will vote for him. ❤️I love you, comrade president."

@thabomalefo mocked:

"Pambo so desparate to be loved and considered by CIC his now water boy and bodyguard."

@caldo_003 defended him:

"Juju been doing this for years, with black coffee, oskido or other big artists he just loves good music."

@StraightupGal stated:

"Yoh, Floyd leaving EFF really done a number on Julius, the signs are visible. It's only fair to explore a second career coz his organization is irrelevant."

@KhanyisaniKhum3 asked:

"So a person in politics must always be serious? Juju will never do that, he's happy."

@comfort_himslv stated:

"Life is meant to be enjoyed, you can't be serious all the time."

@Nomthandaz9090 5mocked:

"Vuyani is babysitting nange weekend? Does it mean he doesn't have life outside EFF?"

Julius Malema gifts Kabza alcohol

In a previous report from Briefly News, Julius Malema was amazed by Kabza De Small's set, so he joined him on stage and gifted Kabza De Small with a special bottle of expensive liquor during his set.

South Africans were impressed by the cute display of good brotherhood, while others frowned on them.

