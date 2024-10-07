The president of the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF), Julius Malema, was amazed by Kabza De Small's set

The politician went on stage and gifted Kabza De Small with a special bottle of expensive liquor during his set

South Africans gave mixed reactions to this, saying they display good brotherhood, while others frowned on them

South African politician and Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) president Julius Malema made Kabza De Small's night when he gave him a special reward during his recent set.

EFF President Julius Malema made Kabza De Small's night special with his gift. Image: Oupa Bopape, Mzingenkosi Sibanda via Getty Imafes

Video of Julius Malema and Kabza amazes SA

The controversial politician went on stage while Kabza De Small was doing his thing behind the decks. With a massive smile, he presented Kabza with a special bottle of expensive liquor.

X (Twitter) user @XabisoNtuli shared the video with a hilarious caption about Julius Malema giving Kabza De Small alcohol while they are busy nursing their hangovers. Read the caption below:

"CIC Malema is giving Kabza De Small a bottle, but we fighters are dying of bhabhalaz (hangover). Yerrr the sun is heating Gqeberha," he wrote.

SA gives mixed reactions to the video

South Africans on Twitter reacted with mixed reactions, saying that they were amazed at how they display good brotherhood. There were negative reactions, though, as some people frowned at them.

One person was not too happy to see Malema giving Kabza alcohol saying it is a negative influence.

@PostiveImpact89 said:

"My problem is alcohol. They are making it seem so cool while. It is being abused so so bad."

@Ras1919S cried:

"That one never cares about broke people 😭😭😭"

@DikzTDickz shared:

"I love this. Brotherhood."

@snethemba321 argued:

"This is not cool."

