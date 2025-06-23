Zee Nxumalo faced backlash after a video of her and fellow musician Cici allegedly disrespecting music legend Thembi Seete went viral online

Zee Nxumalo cleared the air on the incident in a post shared on her X account on Sunday, 22 June 2025

Public reactions were mixed, with some advising Zee Nxumalo, while others felt the video was being over-analysed and unfair to her

Zee Nxumalo responded after seemingly ignoring Thembi Seete at an event.

Singer and songwriter Zee Nxumalo has responded to backlash after seemingly snubbing iconic Boom Shaka dancer-singer Thembi Seete at an event.

Zee Nxumalo clears the air on Thembi Seete incident

Zee Nxumalo topped trending charts on X over the weekend after she and fellow singer Cici seemingly ignored Thembi Seete at an event. Cici took to Instagram to respond to the backlash over the incident. Now, Zee Nxumalo has also addressed the incident.

On Sunday, 22 June 2025, Zee Nxumalo took to her X account and denied ignoring Thembi Seete. The U'Sponge singer shared a selfie of herself with a short caption explaining that the viral video of her seemingly giving Thembi Seete the cold shoulder was taken out of context. The post was captioned:

“Trust me it’s way out of context ❤️”

Fans react after Zee Nxumalo addresses Thembi Seete incident

In the comments, netizens responded with mixed reactions. While some defended Zee Nxumalo, others offered advice. Several netizens compared her to fellow Amapiano artist Scotts Maphuma.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Debs1Kutwane advised:

“Shame nana, you’re still growing up. Don't do that to the legends. You still have a long way, and you’ll need their guidance. You have a long ladder to climb; make sure you don't fall.”

@SammKay claimed:

“Cici threw you under the bus shame, the video that she posted 🚮🚮 I’d be afraid of her if I were you 🤞”

@vesterrejoice asked:

“Don't try us and mizz our legend. Is it your way of apologising?”

@Bee_hiiive said:

“They want you to bow to others. Sick if you ask me. Giving judgments based on a short video🙄”

@Girlgirl_64 suggested:

“Your energy is a little off. You give Scotts Maphuma vibes🙄”

@RichCA77 advised:

“Humility will take you far, we ngane. But right now, your stinking attitude will be your downfall. There are many who were more talented than you who had your stinking attitude; their journeys were not nice.”

Zee Nxumalo cleared the air on the viral Thembi Seete incident.

Zee Nxumalo celebrates buying a luxury vehicle

Apart from the Thembi Seete incident, things seem to be going well for Zee Nxumalo.

Briefly News reported that Zee Nxumalo was over the moon after purchasing a new ride.

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, 10 June 2025, Zee Nxumalo showed off her new set of wheels. The video was paired with a cheeky caption, "Please be patient on the road. The driver is still a LEARNER."

In the video, Zee showed off the keys to her new ride and the mesmerising interior of the vehicle

Nxumalo's family also joined her as she went to fetch her new baby. Mzansi is super proud of Nxumalo, and they have congratulated her

