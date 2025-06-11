Amapiano singer Zee Nxumalo is in a celebratory mode after purchasing a sleek Mercedes-Benz

In the cool Instagram video she shared recently, Nxumalo is seen showing off her keys to her new ride and the mesmerising interior of the vehicle

Nxumalo's family also joined her as she went to fetch her new baby. Mzansi is super proud of Nxumalo, and they have congratulated her

Zee Nxumalo is the proud owner of a new Mercedes-Benz V-Class. Image: Zee Nxumalo

Amapiano vocalist Zee Nxumalo has joined the girls with the Mercs gang. The star showed off her elegant and pricey Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Zee Nxumalo purchases new vehicle

Taking to social media, Zee Nxumalo posted a cheeky Instagram caption to go with her inspiring video, "Please be patient on the road. The driver is still a LEARNER."

The star bought a brand-new Mercedes-Benz V300d, and her family accompanied her to the dealership to fetch her new baby.

Fans have congratulated Zee Nxumalo

Here are some of the heartwarming reactions from peeps online.

DJ Sabby congratulated:

"This is beautiful. This is what happens when you follow your dreams to the end. Proud of you, Zee. Congratulations."

Colourme Sim gushed:

"Hey Siri, please play SHAYIMOTO 2.0 ft @zeenxumalo_ For the amount of times you’ve sung about this, you were also making money. Please note God was listening to every word!!"

Mawhoo said:

"Girls with Mercs."

cyan.boujee24

"They must know! Yebo.”

focalistic replied:

"BIG ZEE. CONGRATULATIONS."

spkhambule

"SPECIAL! MAJOR CONGRATS! SUPER PROUD OF YOU!"

naledi_aphiwe_ lauded:

"Congratulations, you deserve everything nice."

eeque_thedreama stated:

"You worked very hard, my dawg."

mclandlordofficial revealed:

"Wow! Wow!! Congratulations Girl @zeenxumalo_Greater Heights.. I still remember o"

fanoe_ngidi said:

"Well deserved ke nono, Congratulations. You've really worked hard for this."

bigg_bendz gushed:

"Hard work, consistency and determination pay off."

Zee Nxumalo's mom prayed for her Mercedes-Benz V-Class. Image: Zee Nxumalo

Zee Nxumalo brags about Netflix deal

The dancer revealed that she has scored a new deal with the popular kids' TV channel Nickelodeon. Because she was not allowed to talk about it at the time, Nxumalo decided to post a humorous post about scoring a massive deal with the channel.

She mistyped the channel, leaving fans to wonder if she did that on purpose or to market the series.

"Just signed a deal with Nicholodean. They want me to do a song for SpongeBob. Must I make it in Zulu?" she asked.

Many people in Mzansi were left chuckling by Nxumalo's sense of humour.

Zee Nxumalo's Spotify slip-up has SA chuckling and teasing her

In a previous report from Briefly News, Funk 55 singer Zee Nxumalo had a silly mistake online when she showed off her Spotify numbers. Her post attracted thousands of comments and reactions, with fans flooding her comment section with their opinions.

Zee Nxumalo posted a screenshot of her Spotify profile, seemingly showing off her monthly listeners. Nxumalo made a mistake by saying she had two billion listeners instead of noting the two million.

One netizen laughed, "Oh my God. Don't sign any contract by yourself."

