Moja Love's 'Sizok'thola' hosts have been applauded for their wonderful work. Image: Moja Love

Supporters of the Moja Love hit reality TV show Sizok'thola gave the three hosts their flowers for fixing the country.

Sizok'thola hosts praised by SA

A fan, @HermaineM, shared a photo on X of the three heroes posing side-by-side at an event, applauding them for caring about Mzansi and her people, "They care about this country."

Some fans stated that the hosts of the crime-busting show are successfully winning their battles against crime and illegal immigration in Johannesburg.

In the last episode, Xolani Khumalo was hailed as a hero for fearlessly catching criminals, while many started bashing the South African Police Services (SAPS).

'Sizok'thola' hosts were praised for their hard work. Image: Getty Images

Mzansi supports Xolani Khumalo and crew

SA is a huge fan of their work. Some people nted that Gudluza was missing as he is also doing tremendous work on X-Deport.

@sbuda_ke replied:

"Please add Gudluza from X-Deport to this picture."

@violenceganng stated:

"I love their work. However, some things are better left untouched. Look now, I feel like they are getting targetted by criminals."

@Mfanafuthi77148 replied:

"Surprised to see one of them back on screen after eTV turned its back on him after he got arrested."

@Tsipi gushed:

"The girl is cute. In fact they are all good-looking."

@i_myselfamyesun laughed:

"His words live rent-free in my head. "Don't worry, you are going to tell me"

@Centiaeres asked:

"Gudluza should be in this picture."

@EdwardMotsumi reacted:

"Salute guys. Your work is amazing."

@MetjahTebogo shared:

"This man dedicated his life to getting rid of drugs in this country. He must be protected."

@NakediObak74343 responded:

"Steady, firm and consistent. They are winning the battles. All while they are lcking full society's support. Big ups to the team."

Xolani Khumalo and crew allegedly broke the law

The Sizok’thola host, Xolani Khumalo, got into more trouble after his conduct during a drug search in Johannesburg East. Xolani is accused of assault, kidnapping and theft on 24 April 2025. The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) alleged that during a raid in Springs, Xolani and Sizok’thola crew members assaulted seven Nigerians.

NUSA pointed out that the police officers who were present during the drug search did not get involved.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) told Mzansi that they would investigate the incident.

Moja Love sends SAPS letter of demand

In a previous report from Briefly News, Moja Love TV decided to challenge the South African Police Service (SAPS) after it denied its request related to its crime-fighting shows Sizok’thola and Vimba.

The DStv channel wrote a letter of demand to SAPS seeking a detailed explanation for the refusal. SA weighed in with mixed reactions, some accusing SAPS of corruption, while others defended the police.

