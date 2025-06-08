Popular American actor Malik Yoba has opened up about his role as Isador in season 3 of Kings of Joburg on Netflix

Yoba's character is TV producer and actress Connie Ferguson's on-screen love interest in the upcoming show

The upcoming season will also star former The Queen actors Cindy Mahlangu, and Zolisa Xaluva

Ferguson Films' 'Kings of Joburg' returns on Netflix. Images: ConnieFerguson and MalikYoba

Source: UGC

American actor Malik Yoba recently opened up scoring a role in Netflix's upcoming series, Kings of Joburg season 3.

Yoba portrays the character of Connie Ferguson's love interest, Isador, in the upcoming Ferguson Films' hit series.

The American actor reveals in an interview with Sowetan that he had a great time working with South African actors.

"From Connie to Clint [Brink], the whole cast is a great group of actors who are committed to the craft. It was incredible to see the level of commitment," says the star.

The former New York Undercover star adds that Ferguson's character is trying to escape her reality in season 3.

The actor also shares that Ferguson's character will move to America to start a new life and family in the States.

South Africans respond to the upcoming season

@lefumolefe said:

"Connie ruined this show she should've stayed as a mermaid and let Zolisa take over now what are they going to do in season 3."

@thembakazi20692 replied:

"Malik Yoba, my first crush. I still love him sky size."

@Marytee429 responded:

"Hai there’s absolutely no need for another season!"

@mvuyc wrote:

"Now they are importing their degenerates here, fokof with this Hollywood bs."

@ItsNathi_Costa said:

"Holy sh*t, I can already see the scene he kisses Connie."

@Marytee429 replied:

@chestermayifo said:

"Please hear me out. Mpumelelo Bhulose could have been a close to perfect replacement for Shona Ferguson on Kings of Joburg. I guess after talent comes discipline."

@MPusoeng62663 replied:

"Wait is this for real? Gavin from why I got married will star in a local production?"

@novakoutique said:

"No way. I hope she feeds off his energy...I'm tired of her mediocre performances."

@Mabaso726874181 said:

"Connie's long-time crush. Fantasy becomes reality."

@ChaskaFreddy replied:

"So, she was supposed to mis her own event yooh hasi people."

@AvasLoveNews wrote:

"New couple alerts are always so exciting! Can’t wait to see how this one unfolds."

@Ngubenil responded:

"Malik has been linked to everyone and everybody."

@KG_Mulelwa replied:

"They are not a couple; they are colleagues premiering Kings of Joburg. Connie is still wearing the ring her late husband gave her."

Malik Yoba plays Connie' Ferguson love interest. Images: ConnieFerguson and GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

American actor Malik Yoba secures a role in Kings of Joburg season 3

