Former Generations actor Dingaan Khumalo recently honoured SABC2's cancelled soapie Muvhango

The talented actor has been playing the role of James Motsamai on the show for more than 20 years

South Africans and soapie fans recently bid farewell to the popular SABC soapie on social media

Dingaan Khumalo bids farewell to SABC2 soapie. Image: SABCPlus

Source: Instagram

Well-known actor Dingaan Khumalo, who starred opposite Florence Masebe in Muvhango recently bid farewell to the SABC2 soapie.

The talented actor portrayed the character of businessman James Motsamai in the cancelled Tshivenda soapie for 23 years.

Khumalo revealed in an interview with Sowetan this week that he's very sad about the ending of the long-running soapie.

The talented actor adds that he joined the show when Mara Louw and Sindi Dlathu were still on the soapie.

"It was very nice to be welcomed by those people — they were warm-hearted. These were people who were looking out for me in the industry," says Khumalo.

The actor and TV presenter also admits that when he joined the show, his role was supposed to be a small role. His acting was good enough for them to retain him.

Entertainment commentator @Jabu_Macdonald reveals on X that the final episode is set to air on 8 August 2025 on SABC 2.

Muvhango fans bid farewell to the show

@PelisaS said:

"The Muvhango of Catherine & Azwindini's mom fighting over Mashudu's inheritance. When Mukondeleli wanted her son to take the throne. When Thandaza and Doobsie were fighting over Edward. When Aunt Doris came with dubious plans every other day; 'You must never!' It was once great."

@mutuki_MR wrote:

"It’s time now. They are not adapting to the new norms, the acting is very terrible, lack of research on key aspect of traditions and customs. It’s just a lot recently. It's sad for those who are becoming unemployed, but they let themselves down big time."

@NotTheFathers said:

"Damn I know my granny is hating life right now."

@HarleysuzieR replied:

"Damn, this show was so good. They lost the plot as well as the reason for the show. I mean I am Venda myself, but I was not enjoying the show anymore to a point where I decided to stop watching it."

@nabatiplaxy wrote:

"They should have never let Mulimisi go because those Venda episodes with the ancestors were top tier."

@n_lori2303 said:

"Can somebody please pass this memo to Generations and Uzalo because wow. I no longer even judge my grandmother for enjoying those Indians that speak Zulu because you know what their far more entertaining than these 2 shows and they know when to stop."

Dingaan Khumalo played James on 'Muvhango'. Images: DingaanKhumalo

Source: Instagram

'Muvhango' actress Liteboho Molise discusses her divorce: "It was hard"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that fan-favourite actress Liteboho Molise opened up about her acting journey, getting divorced, and motherhood.

Molise who portrays the villainous role of Teboho Mukwevho in SABC2's soapie Muvhango admits that getting divorced was hard.

Fans of the actress took to the YouTube channel, Mommy Diaries to comfort the Lesotho-born star.

Source: Briefly News