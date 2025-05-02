Fan-favourite actress Liteboho Molise recently opened up about her acting journey, getting divorced, and motherhood

Molise who portrays the villainous role of Teboho Mukwevho in SABC2's soapie Muvhango admits that getting divorced was hard

Fans of the actress took to the YouTube channel, Mommy Diaries to comfort the Lesotho-born star

'Muvhango' actress Liteboho Molise opens up about her divorce and starting over. Images: @FilmInKZN and LitebohoMolise

Lesotho-born actress, Liteboho Molise, who portrays the role of Teboho Mukwevho in season 27 of Muvhango admits that getting divorced was hard.

The former Lingashoni star advises women to not forget who they were before they got married.

Molise, who was a recent guest on Pasi Koetle's podcast, Mommy Diaries discussed life after marriage.

"I think it was hard because I had no time to sit and breathe. I needed to survive, and to survive for my child. I left my marriage when my daughter was one year old," adds the actress.

Sunday World reported in 2021 that the actress called it quits with her polygamous husband Thabo Twala.

The publication added that Molise and Twala were living separately for three years, and she lived with their child in Johannesburg.

The actress’ relative revealed to the publication that she had kept their separation a secret because she didn't want attention from the media again.

Molise’s marriage made the headlines in 2016 when she reportedly found out that Twala was still married to two other women.

South Africans respond to the actress' interview

@boitshepokekana2039 replied:

"This is the kind of conversations we need wow. This woman knows the importance of a happy home for a child to be happy. You can tell she comes from a happy home herself which is why she doesn’t want to settle."

@ignatiousxoliswa7442 said:

"This podcast is an answered prayer for me. I thought the answer would come from one woman, but God has brought it through multiple women. Thank you."

@lik3583 replied:

"Pasi is so funny! Ke mo rata ka (I love her) Lerato la love. And this episode felt like home and a bear hug because ke BaSotho ba heso. Both ladies are so beautiful, this was a lovely conversation."

@ImieMaseme-qy2uu said:

"Thank you for hosting ausi Liteboho. I love this woman so much. I learnt how to speak Sesotho from watching her on Muvhango and this is actually my first time hearing her speak English."

@masechabamakola4181 responded:

"It seems like such an authentic normal friendship. No performance. Absolutely loved the interview so relatable. It was like listening to my cousin sisters."

@SeamogeloLeeuw replied:

"I'm married to a j*rk, and I feel like I lost myself...yet I am encouraged to put myself first. Because one thing I need to do is to protect my 10-year-old son from witnessing a dead marriage."

@unlockwiththandomaumela wrote:

"I also don't do things that aren't mine. If I don't own it then I prefer not having it. My mom taught me to avoid borrowing things from friends and people. If possible, stick to what I can afford. Ke sharp!"

@MphoTlale-s2f said:

"Great to see you Liteboho, glad you've made new Basotho friends in Johannesburg. Ke u tsebella chizville u le skeem sa Ts'obotsi Lehloenya who is also my friend. Pasi I've just subscribed, ke tlo shebella all the videos today, Lol!"

Actress Liteboho Molise plays the role of Teboho Mukwevho in 'Muvhango'. Image: SABC2

Mzansi reacts as Muvhango gets cancelled

In more entertainment news, Briefly News in February that South Africans reacted to Muvhango getting cancelled.

South Africans were in awe after reports that the South African TV show Muvhango was allegedly cancelled again.

The news about the TV show getting cancelled again was announced by the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

Despite the rumours of the show being cancelled, SABC's PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared with Briefly News spoiler of what is to come on Muvhango.

