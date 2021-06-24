'Lingashoni': Mpumi and Donald's Union Addresses SA Marriage Controversies

Lingashoni's Mpumi and Donald's recent wedding addressed some of the controversies that Mzansi couples face in their marriages

The wedding that aired for two days on 1magic was interrupted by dramatic scenes from unhappy family members

The aim of the two episodes was to show and address the controversies that usually occur during weddings in South Africa

The recent wedding on Lingashoni addressed the controversies that usually surround Mzansi marriages. Mpumi, whose real name is Lerato Nxumalo, got married to the love of her life, Donald, but her father was not a happy man at the wedding.

Mpumi's pops tried to stop the wedding while the bride and the groom were already at the altar. The angry dad even told Mpumi not to call him her dad if she went through with the wedding.

'Lingashoni's Mpumi and Donald's union addressed SA's marriage controversies. Image: @lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

The wedding spectacular aired for two days on 1magic. It started showing on Monday, 21 June to Tuesday, 22 June. The controversies depicted in the two episodes left may viewers talking about it.

Jackson Molefe, who plays the role of Mohau in the soapie, took to Instagram and shared the trailer of wedding. Mohau is also in love with Mpumi.

The viewers shared mixed reactions to the wedding. Check out some of their comments below:

sbudangwale said:

"Fireworks are about to explode."

lisa_thefemalepoet wrote:

"I thought Mohau was going to stop the wedding."

teboho_motloung_ commented:

"Lol eish, mara this lady is doing Mohau dirty though!!!"

xolanicwele wrote:

"You guys make a cute couple... Uzomwina boi You'll win her boy...keep at it."

bongani_bvm added:

"Shuuuuu! Mohau shem, fight for her bro!"

Lerato Nxumalo leaves 'Durban Gen'

In other news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi actress Lerato Nxumalo has left Durban Gen. Lerato took to social media to relay the news to her followers and is grateful to have had the experience. She played Dr Ndabezinhle Luthuli on the show.

"Although I’m leaving I’ll never forget the human qualities Ndabezinhle has taught me, that it’s okay to be vulnerable, kind, compassionate and flawed," said Lerato.

She played the role of a surgical intern and is thankful for the opportunity. She thanked her colleagues for going on the journey with her and said that they made every day on set fun.

Lerato also thanked the producers of the show for giving her the chance to play the role and is happy to have received so much direction from them. She has now joined the cast of Lingashoni.

