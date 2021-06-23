Muvhango Teasers for July 2021: Will Mpho's baby be found?

Do you believe watching television series is time-wasting? That could be because you have not watched the Muvhango soapie series. The drama series has intriguing and unique content that can entertain you while learning also. No doubt, every entertainment lover in the country can attest to the professional delivery of the roles of each Muvhango cast member. Before the official broadcast, catch a glimpse of what to expect from these Muvhango teasers.

The setting of Muvhango is in a rural village where the royal family of Mukwevho serves as the centre of attention. Since the first episode broadcast officially on the 7th of April, 1997, the creativity and professionalism of the production team have made the soapie irresistible. So far, the television series is one of the most-watched television series in South African and beyond.

Muvhango Teasers for July 2021

Muvhango episodes give you a sense of belonging besides bringing out themes like betrayal, even in marriages. The relatable issues in the South African drama make it an irresistible television series for every home. Check out what to expect this month in the following paragraphs.

Episode 3850 - Thursday, 1st of July, 2021

Tenda has a challenging decision to make, while Teboho gets to know Mulalo's thoughts about her. Also, Kgosi and Bubbles find encouragement after they saw what Shaz and Vhutshilo are up to.

Episode 3851 - Friday, 2nd of July, 2021

Although Mpho's case is critical and needs an emergency C-section, the doctors can only save a life. Elsewhere, Mulalo has to make a significant decision between Teboho and the future of his marriage to Shumi. At the same time, an unidentified woman steals some things from the Johannesburg hospital, and as Kgosi commences his training, he gets a rude awakening.

Episode 3852 - Monday, 5th of July, 2021

Teboho has a challenging moment hiding her financial dealings away from Mulalo. Also, after Mpho awakes from her unconscious state, a happy moment turns into sorrow. Then, Vhutshilo and Kgosi are pressured to arrange for their showdown in the boxing ring.

Episode 3853 - Tuesday, 6th of July, 2021

Mpho and Tenda move past a woman carrying their baby without knowing that the baby is theirs. Besides, Mulalo is filled with feelings of guilt after Shumi inquires about Mpfareni. Nevertheless, Bubbles and Kgosi attempt to threaten Shaz and Vhutshilo.

Episode 3854 - Wednesday, 7th of July, 2021

James has an obnoxious surprise for Imani, while Mulalo and Teboho's house of cards is set on fire again. Besides, Shaz and Vhutshilo use the same weapon to fight each other.

Episode 3855 - Thursday, 8th of July, 2021

Mulimisi has information that will shock Mpho, while Teboho and Mulalo agree to allow peace to reign in their marriage. Also, Vhutshilo and Kgosi insult each other online.

Episode 3856 - Friday, 9th of July, 2021

Tenda is displeased because Mulimisi falsely raises Mpho's hope. Elsewhere, Vhangani commences an investigation on Mpfareni's killing, and Teboho becomes uneasy, while the fact that Marang carries James's baby threatens Imani. Also, what Vhutshilo is up to impresses Azwindini, unknown to everyone, and as a result, he shares some tips with him.

Episode 3857 - Monday, 12th of July, 2021

After Vhutshilo and Kgosi find out that Hangwani plans to leverage their foolishness and make quick money, they become offended. However, Vhangani's careful investigation puts Teboho and Mulalo on edge concerning their licentious secret, while Mpho, out of desperation, prepares to do whatever it will take to confirm that her baby is not dead yet.

Episode 3858 - Tuesday, 13th of July, 2021

Vhutshilo resolves not to fight Kgosi again, while Mulimisi gets to know Mpfareni's killer in a dream. Meanwhile, Kgosi assists Mpho to hack the hospital security footage.

Episode 3859 - Wednesday, 14th of July, 2021

Vhegani is close to discovering the truth, while Mpho and Tenda hit the jackpot. However, the duel does not hold.

Episode 3860 - Thursday, 15th of July, 2021

It hurts Mpho to know that the body of the exhumed child is not theirs, and Mpho bothers about the possibility of finding their kid. Elsewhere, Mulalo and Teboho rob the Mulimisi’s home with the help of some armed robbers. They did this to keep Vhegani away from hunting them. Meanwhile, Azwindini is not happy that he is a suspect in Tenda and Mpho’s child abduction's case.

Episode 3861 - Friday, 16th of July, 2021

Vhutshilo’s goldfish shocks everybody, and Azwindin challenges Tenda. Also, Nesheshe succeeds.

Episode 3862 - Monday, 19th of July, 2021

Kgosi, Shaz, and Vhutshilo are about to quit their jobs because they have won a lottery, while Vhangani obtains the information about his wife from the apprehended suspect. However, Marang overhears something about the Mostamais and decides to check it out.

Episode 3863 - Tuesday, 20th of July, 2021

Mpho thinks Tenda knows more than what he was sharing about their son’s abduction, while Marang attempts to obtain James' chilled sperm. Finally, Vhutshilo puts his lucky fish to new use.

Episode 3864 - Wednesday, 21st of July, 2021

Vhangani wants Azwindin to help him obtain some information, while Thabang invites Marang out for a date but is unaware of her mission. Meanwhile, Mpho places the hopes of locating her child on the retrieval of her Maine tool, and with it, she can communicate with the ancestors for guidance.

Episode 3865 - Thursday, 22nd of July, 2021

Mpho comes to a dead-end, but she is unperturbed, while Vhangani solves the puzzle with information within his disposal. Also, Vhutshilo appears on television.

Episode 3866 - Friday, 23rd of July, 2021

Marang gets a tempting offer from Thabang, and in return for the favour, he has to steal James' sperm. Unfortunately, Marang does not want any part of the hideous plan, so he succumbs after the bank threatens to take over his property. Vhangani purchases a gun to seek revenge; he wants to deal with the murderers of Mpfareni alone. Elsewhere, Imani has doubts about Marang’s pregnancy.

Episode 3867 - Monday, 26th of July, 2021

Tenda and Mpho’s relationship is not going well because of their missing child, while the royal family is in a challenging situation. However, a closely related family arrives at Tenda and Mpho’s, and Vhutshilo is panicky because his goldfish can no longer offer future predictions.

Episode 3868 - Tuesday, 27th of July, 2021

Hangwani does not want anything to do with cleaning, while Marang hits the jackpot, and KK lands in trouble.

Episode 3869 - Wednesday, 28th of July, 2021

Someone is apprehended concerning the murder of Mfareni, while Susan is not pleased when she catches Azwindini consoling Mpho, and she feels insecure. However, Hangwani and Vhutshilo renew their relationship after Hangwani admitted to killing Vhutshilo’s goldfish.

Episode 3870 - Thursday, 29th of July, 2021

Vhangani is distraught over Mhakadzi’s decision to order him out of the royal home, while Dee informs Shaz about another dating site. Besides. Susan challenges Mpho about her relationship with Azwindini, and Tenda gets a depressing message from detective Lebone.

Episode 3871 - Friday, 30th of July, 2021

Shaz gets the shock of her life when she meets her date from the online dating site, while Mpho and Tendamudzimu obtain information concerning their child. Imani discovers that Marang’s pregnancy is not real.

Mpho

Mpho is in a dark place after the disappearance of her baby. It was mentally tasking, and at some point, she begins to suspect her husband. She seeks help from her ancestors, but it yields no result. At some point, she gets into trouble with Susan, who thinks she is trying to steal her man. Now that her marriage is also not going smoothly with the absence of her kid, will Mpho get her child back so that everything can go back to normal?

Marang

Marang decides to act on information she overhears, leading to a series of embarrassing moments for her. To keep her house, Marang has to steal someone’s sperm for Thabang. Also, she fools everyone except Imani into believing that she is pregnant. How long can she keep up with the lies? Will her sperm-stealing mission be successful so that she does not become homeless?

From the Muvhango teasers you have read so far, you can confirm now that the show has more exciting stuff to offer than anyone can think of. How will Mulimisi confirm that the dream about Mpfareni's killer is real? Join other viewers as the drama series airs on SABC2 from Mondays to Fridays at 21h00.

