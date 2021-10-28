House of Zwide Teasers for November 2021: Molefe's plans backfire again!

It is a new month, and your favourite television series House of Zwide, is here again! If you followed through with last month's episodes, part of the concerns that will possibly be on your mind now is whether Molefe's decision to turn to gambling because he wants to raise the finances he needs will work out. Interestingly, this month's House of Zwide teasers provide a sneak peek into how events will unfold before the daily official broadcast.

House of Zwide cast members. Photo: @Tlatsi

Source: Twitter

The beautiful storyline in the House of Zwide series keeps fans looking forward to the subsequent episodes. The series emphasises Ona, a talented young woman from the township who relocates to Rosebank to pursue her passion for fashion design. In the process, she lands an internship opportunity at the prestigious House of Zwide fashion house. The discovery she makes impacts her life significantly.

House of Zwide Teasers for November 2021

When discussing some of the best local prime time soapies with a talented cast and fantastic content creators, House of Zwide cannot be missing on the list. Although the show is relatively new, its catchy storyline has an unusual way of encouraging viewers to watch the show. Get the latest updates before the official broadcast in the following paragraphs.

Episode 76 – Monday, the 1st of November, 2021

Notwithstanding Isaac's reservations about Ronald, Molefe gets convinced that he is the right person. However, Isaac gets irritated by Funani's seduction of Rea. Elsewhere, Shoki and Nkosi deal with their affections for one other while Mampho hooks up with Nkosi.

Episode 77 – Tuesday, the 2nd of November, 2021

As Gugu takes over the discussions with Ronald, Molefe finds himself in a bind. Meanwhile, Funani extends a significant offer to Rea. When Gugu notifies Molefes that she is outside, he suspects that something is wrong.

Episode 78 – Wednesday, the 3rd of November, 2021

Molefe is under duress to return to his former ways to move on, while an unknown assailant now uses Nkosi's anguish. Finally, Nomsa approaches Rea about how she promotes her business.

Isaac goes to great lengths to ensure that no other member of the Molapo family gets drawn into the affairs and operations of the Zwides, but this act creates problems in his marriage.

Episode 79 – Thursday, the 4th of November, 2021

After Isaac's plot to keep her trapped at the salon fails, Rea accepts Funani's employment offer. Meanwhile, Nkosi returns to Shoki, leaving Mampho devastated, while Molefe gets an indecent proposal from Gugu.

Episode 80 – Friday, the 5th of November, 2021

When Funani inadvertently gets in the way of Isaac and Rea, Isaac's patience and marriage come to a test. However, Molefe attempts everything he can to get out of Gugu's dilemma, but his plans fail once more. Interestingly, Shoki and Nkosi's romance moves to the next level.

Molefe attempts everything he can to get out of Gugu's dilemma. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 81 – Monday, the 8th of November, 2021

Shoki finally joins Nkosi for dinner, while Isaac becomes uneasy as Rea and Funani make a connection. On the other hand, Molefe receives more money as well as more problems.

Episode 82 – Tuesday, the 9th of November, 2021

Mampho firmly establishes herself as Nksoi's dark secret. Elsewhere, Isaac and Faith come to opposing conclusions regarding their recent marital issues. Meanwhile, Isaac is not happy with Molefe's recent success.

Episode 83 – Wednesday, the 10th of November, 2021

Isaac gives Molefe a list of things he needs to keep his business going as he finds himself in a pickle. However, Rea steps up to the plate and organizes a Tembisa tour for Funani, while Zanele hears Mampho disparaging her and breaks up with her.

Episode 84 – Thursday, the 11th of November, 2021

Isaac confronts Funani about Rea as he gets more insecure. Elsewhere, Ona ruminates over whether or not she should ask Faith for time off to study. Finally, Molefe's chesanyama receives an unexpected lifeline from Gugu.

Episode 85 – Friday, the 12th of November, 2021

Isaac insists that Funani take Rea's position. Funani, on the other hand, has a different plan, while Molefe and Soka discuss the Chisanyama tour. Meanwhile, Funani and Faith eventually get along.

Episode 86 – Monday, the 15th of November, 2021

Faith, Isaac, Funani, and Rea sit for diner together while Molefe utilizes his secret formula to persuade Ronald to invest. Finally, Ona seeks Soka's assistance for her exam.

Episode 87 – Tuesday, the 16th of November, 2021

The relationship between Faith and Isaac in the past casts a pall over their marriages. But, on the other hand, Soka has a brilliant idea to assist Ona with her studies, while Molefe bows to Gugu as he uses a spell on her.

Episode 88 – Wednesday, the 17th of November, 2021

Faith forgives Funani and partially opens up to him. They promise to always look out for each other. Elsewhere, Ronald confides in Molefe, who gets consumed with remorse, while Ona performs brilliantly in her exam after being stressed out.

Episode 89 – Thursday, the 18th of November, 2021

Rea accepts Funani's invitation to be the new line's model. Elsewhere, Isaac informs Ona that she will not be leaving accounting while Molefe is in a difficult situation with Gugu.

Episode 90 – Friday, the 19th of November, 2021

Funani uses deception to persuade Rea to leave. Meanwhile, Molefe offers to assist Ronald in dealing with Gugu, while Ona is remorseful for causing Soka to get into exam trouble.

Episode 91 – Monday, the 22nd of November, 2021

In the meantime, Rea adjusts to her new reality when Molefe's attempt to help Ronald fails miserably.

Ona is remorseful for causing Soka to get into exam trouble.. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 92 – Tuesday, the 23rd of November, 2021

Ona finally steps up and has Soka's back whenever he needs it. Meanwhile, Molefe fights with his guilt.

Episode 93 – Wednesday, the 24th of November, 2021

Molefe faces the repercussions of his acts. Then, Zanele and Sandile get caught in an unpleasant situation.

Episode 94 – Thursday, the 25th of November, 2021

Sandile and Zanele agree on their mutual relationship. Elsewhere, Keletso gets chastised for listening to her mother.

Episode 95 – Friday, the 26th of November, 2021

When a former lover reappears in Zanele's life, things become awkward, while the Molapos deal with Keletso's issue.

Episode 96 – Monday, the 29th of November, 2021

Keletso keeps getting harassed, while the relationship between Sandile and Zanele becomes even more convoluted. However, Funani's despair makes Christmas preparations more difficult.

Isaac

Isaac is not comfortable with Funani and her antics toward Rea. However, his plans to get in their way fails as Rea accepts the employment offer from Funani. As the bond between the duo increases, it raises Isaac's concerns towards Rea and decides to confront Funani, requesting Rea's replacement. Eventually, Rea is talked into quitting.

Funani

Funani's connection with Isaac makes his marriage and business hang on a balance. His trials surface when Funani and Faith connect, mend their wounds and promise to stand by each other. While Isaac insists that Funani take Rea's position, little does he know that has a different plan. What will be the aftermath of their various actions?

You cannot afford to miss the drama and twist of events unveiled in these House of Zwide teasers for November 2021. Therefore, do not miss the premiere episodes of this show as they broadcast on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 19h00. It promises to be a time of exceptional entertainment.

READ ALSO: Gomora 2 Teasers for November 2021: Is Thathi afraid of death?

Do you want to know what happens in the latest edition of your favourite Gomora 2 drama series? Briefly.co.za gives a comprehensive detail of the episodes for November 2021. For instance, Don seems to constantly fight himself and those around him, which eventually ended his life.

More so, he wants someone to be eliminated and sends his goons after his target, but they are too clumsy to carry out the job correctly. Find out more from the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za