“How Is One Person So Perfect?”: SA Stunned by Gifted PEP Worker Who Showed Off His Talent Online
- South Africans were stunned by a gifted retail worker who showed off his talent online with his 5.2K followers
- The gent has gone viral multiple times on TikTok and gained a number of fans after he posted videos of himself at work
- Social media users praised him after seeing a recent clip of his talent, which garnered over 370K views
On Wednesday, a young retail worker wowed South Africa with his impressive talent on TikTok.
The youngster, Phumlani Thiya, showed off his sweet moves in a now-viral video. He managed to amaze thousands of people on the internet.
Thiya was praised for his excellent performance to a popular remix of an R&B song. Social media users flocked to the comments to drop lovely messages.
Pep employee shows off talent on TikTok
A young retail worker impressed almost half a million people after he posted an impressive video of himself on TikTok. Phumlani Thiya showed off his dancing skills in a now-viral clip and got tongues wagging.
Thiya’s TikTok account received a lot of attention as many people were interested in seeing more of his talent. They scrolled down to see more of his videos, and to their surprise, they found a lot more.
The youngster had been dancing from a young age and still embraces his gift during work hours. In a recent clip, Thiya hid in the back of the shop and danced to a remixed version of Bryson Tiller’s Don’t.
Social media users praised him for still doing what he loves while working in a retail store. The conversation generated over 800 comments since the video was posted three days ago.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA stunned by PEP worker’s talent on TikTok
Social media users were impressed by the young man and discussed the now-viral video in the comments:
@nuh uh pointed out:
“Born to be a dancer, forced to work at Pep, ah!”
@ሚኪያስ was impressed:
“Damn, you're good!”
@🫀: 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖊 𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓❤️🔥😻 joked:
“AKERMANS was found shaking.”
@SVArJ commented:
“Imagine scrolling through this while waiting at the counter.”
@medré was amazed:
“Bro’s got moves.”
@Kenny praised the chap:
“Bro, he's in sync with the music.”
@uYakuza 👹explained:
“I’m commenting so that bro can follow his dreams.”
@Daddies Diaries👨👧 highlighted:
“Bro, TikTok has to start paying South Africans. No way that homie is so good and works in retail when the money is in his feet.”
@ndabezinhlemsomi shared:
“Bro, there's a competition called ‘Redbull dance your style’, please check when it's coming to your city and sign up. You stand a chance.”
@khuli.requested:
“Pep, give this man a raise.”
@Rowlene M Malatji commented:
“My bro, you're in the wrong field, someone please call Usher!”
