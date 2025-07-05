Global site navigation

“How Is One Person So Perfect?”: SA Stunned by Gifted PEP Worker Who Showed Off His Talent Online
People

by  Chuma Nontsele
3 min read
  • South Africans were stunned by a gifted retail worker who showed off his talent online with his 5.2K followers 
  • The gent has gone viral multiple times on TikTok and gained a number of fans after he posted videos of himself at work 
  • Social media users praised him after seeing a recent clip of his talent, which garnered over 370K views

On Wednesday, a young retail worker wowed South Africa with his impressive talent on TikTok.

Pep worker shows off talent
A Pep employee showed off his talent online. Image: @phumlani_thiya
Source: TikTok

The youngster, Phumlani Thiya, showed off his sweet moves in a now-viral video. He managed to amaze thousands of people on the internet.

Thiya was praised for his excellent performance to a popular remix of an R&B song. Social media users flocked to the comments to drop lovely messages.

Pep employee shows off talent on TikTok

A young retail worker impressed almost half a million people after he posted an impressive video of himself on TikTok. Phumlani Thiya showed off his dancing skills in a now-viral clip and got tongues wagging.

Thiya’s TikTok account received a lot of attention as many people were interested in seeing more of his talent. They scrolled down to see more of his videos, and to their surprise, they found a lot more.

The youngster had been dancing from a young age and still embraces his gift during work hours. In a recent clip, Thiya hid in the back of the shop and danced to a remixed version of Bryson Tiller’s Don’t.

Social media users praised him for still doing what he loves while working in a retail store. The conversation generated over 800 comments since the video was posted three days ago.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA stunned by PEP worker’s talent on TikTok

Social media users were impressed by the young man and discussed the now-viral video in the comments:

Youngster wows SA with talent
Mzansi cheered a Pep worker on for showing off his talent. Image: @phumlani_thiya
Source: TikTok

@nuh uh pointed out:

“Born to be a dancer, forced to work at Pep, ah!”

@ሚኪያስ was impressed:

“Damn, you're good!”

@🫀: 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖊 𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓❤️‍🔥😻 joked:

“AKERMANS was found shaking.”

@SVArJ commented:

“Imagine scrolling through this while waiting at the counter.”

@medré was amazed:

“Bro’s got moves.”

@Kenny praised the chap:

“Bro, he's in sync with the music.”

@uYakuza 👹explained:

“I’m commenting so that bro can follow his dreams.”

@Daddies Diaries👨‍👧 highlighted:

“Bro, TikTok has to start paying South Africans. No way that homie is so good and works in retail when the money is in his feet.”

@ndabezinhlemsomi shared:

“Bro, there's a competition called ‘Redbull dance your style’, please check when it's coming to your city and sign up. You stand a chance.”

@khuli.requested:

“Pep, give this man a raise.”

@Rowlene M Malatji commented:

“My bro, you're in the wrong field, someone please call Usher!”

