Mandisi Tshingana has sparked a frenzy online after he announced that he welcomed his second child with his wife

The content creator posted cute maternity shoot photos with his lady and their firstborn, and later posted a picture of the newborn

Mzansi is in disbelief, and some have speculated that the posts were AI-generated, and the speculations about his sexuality circulated

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Mandisi Tshingana and his wife have reportedly welcomed their second child. Image: Mandisia Tshingana

Source: Facebook

Social media users have replied to Mandisi Tshingana's posts announcing the birth of his second child.

The content creator, famous for his fundraising initiatives on Facebook, posted several maternity photo shoot snaps with him, his wife, who had a baby bump, and their kid.

Is Mandisi a dad again?

Taking to Facebook, Mandisi posted a cute photo from the baby shower, which had a baby pink theme. Subtly hinting at a baby girl. But it was later discovered that the photos were AI-generated.

After being inundated with mean comments from the online community, Mandisi cheekily responded by saying he will continue having more kids, as his goal is five in total.

"Ukumithisa yi goal yam ngoku. I must have 5 children. Next!" he exclaimed. His post loosely translates to, "It is my goal to impregnate."

He also clapped back at people who speculated that he was a gay man. In a cheeky Facebook post, Mandisi asked why people are concerned about his sexual orientation.

He later posted two photos of an infant on Sunday, 17 May 2026, but hid his or her face.

SA responds to Mandisi's post

Mzansi reacts to Mandisi's Facebook post:

Mandisi Tshingana had SA speculating that he welcomed a new baby. Image: Mandisi Tshingana

Source: Facebook

Babs Ngubayihlangani shared:

"They share think pieces on your content because you're a content creator. They did the same to other content creators. They do not understand. Just like how they don't know the difference between you and an influencer."

Weza Weziie Tonono replied:

"Please show the child's face, I'm sure he or she is cute. Plus, I have met you in person, and you have a kind heart. All the naysayers must leave you alone."

Nontsebenzo Xhego said:

"If 'I have eyes and ears everywhere' was a person. Now he's setting the record straight. Now, we must ask them who they got this information from?"

Mamello Zda Moloi shared:

"Confuse them until they learn to mind their business."

Mandisi Tshingana's death hoax

In a previous report from Briefly News, after news circulated that Mandisi Tshingana had died, his sister, Olwethu Olo Tshingana, publicly dismissed the rumours on her Facebook page.

"Lies, uphile qete (he's alive and well), she replied to a memorial service poster which had gone viral.

This was started when the 30-year-old content creator announced that he would take a break from social media to focus on personal matters that "required his full attention." "While the details are private, we ask for your understanding and respect for the family's need for space during this time. We remain hopeful that Mandisi will be able to reconnect with his followers soon, bringing his unique voice and creativity back to the digital world."

Source: Briefly News