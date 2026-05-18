Former Bongo Muffin member Thandiswa Mazwai has paid tribute to fan-favourite publicist Maria McCloy

McCloy recently passed away in the hospital after celebrating her 50th birthday party

South Africans comforted Mazwai on social media on Sunday, 17 May 2026

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Thandiswa Mazwai remembers fashion designer Maria McCloy. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Content creator and multi-award-winning songstress Thandiswa Mazwai has bid farewell to award-winning fashion designer and DJ Maria McCloy.

The popular DJ recently trended on social media when she passed away after celebrating her 50th birthday.

The family of the fashion designer announced her memorial service this past week and paid tribute to her on social media.

The legendary musician paid tribute to the late fashion designer on her X account on Sunday, 17 May 2026.

"What Maria shows is that if you live your life full of friendship and service, you will leave a monument when you die. Rest in tea cups and bangles my friend. Rest in giggles and creative hateration. Rest in sneakers and gold nails. Rest in the music. I haven’t been able to post about that day at the hospital and I don’t know how to make sense of your passing. But.. rest Riri. As you knew so very well, you are loved," said Mazwi.

SA reacts to Mazwai's post

@SonOfJane2 replied:

"Rest in peace our beloved Maria, uybekile induku ebandla."

@dube_lettie said:

"I am back and forth in my mind how Thandi and Nat will/ is processing all this hurt.Scared for them. Maria has always been proudly the big sis.Rest in all your fabulousness Maria."

@MikeyMashila wrote:

"Sending you lots of love and warm hugs King. #RIPMariaMcCloy."

@SakhileMoleshe responded:

"UXolo Sisi nithuthuzeleke you were the best crew to watch from afar. Even for those who got to witness the love between you all at close range. Condolences to KingTha, Sis Anoki, Aus Bev, Aus Natalia and her dear sisters. I am heartbroken for all of you."

@macychaba reacted:

"She was so sweet bathong. I remember the only time meeting her, at the market in Maboneng back in the day. (I think so saw you there on the same day you just looked and smiled at me as we walk past each other lol.) I was wearing a simple body on dress with Ndebele art."

@Someleze_ replied:

"She really liked posting aesthetic pictures of bangles, rings, and teacups on Instagram."

@Mamomntana wrote:

"Deep heartfelt condolences to you King Tha!"

@macychaba commented:

"And she asked politely asked if she could take a photo of me. I was so shy lol, I asked what it’s for and said she can take a photo but she mustn’t publish my face though. She graciously took the pic. I didn’t know who she was back then. May she rest peacefully gone too sun."

@FasslerMarianne responded:

"All of us untethered without her. Thank you and Anokhi for leading us this week and going forward in Maria's spirit."

Thandiswa Mazwai bids farewell to fashion designer Maria McCloy. Images GettyImages and ThandiswaMazwai

Source: UGC

Thandiswa Mazwai turns Lorna Maseko’s viral chicken feet dish into a painting

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lorna Maseko's viral chicken feet dish came into the spotlight after an X user reshared the photos.

Nobody expected the infamous dish to be turned into a painting, which would be hung on a kitchen wall.

South African singer Thandiswa Mazwai left many people online rolling on the floor when she showed off her painting.

Source: Briefly News