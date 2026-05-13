Publicist and Fashion Designer Maria McCloy Passes Away at 50, Mzansi Shares Heartfelt Condolences
- Beloved fashion designer, publicist and DJ, Maria McCloy, has passed away on Tuesday, 12 May 2026
- McCloy allegedly passed away at a Johannesburg hospital from heart failure, as per a family statement
- Messages of condolences have been pouring in from social media and industry mates, remembering McCloy
News of Maria McCloy's passing has caused many hearts to break on social media. The beloved media giant passed away on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.
Maria McCloy has passed away
According to a family statement, Maria sadly passed away following heart failure. She was admitted to the Joburg hospital in the evening, where she unfortunately died.
"It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of our beloved sister and media industry giant, Maria McCloy (50). Maria - a vibrant and creative soul who embraced life wholeheartedly as a DJ, Publicist and Fashion Designer - was loved by her family, friends, colleagues and community at large," the family statement reads.
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The family further remembered her as a generous being who spread love wherever she went.
"Her kindness, warmth, generosity and unwavering love for those around her touched many lives and will never be forgotten. She had a special way of bringing people together, and her presence brought comfort, laughter and love to all who knew her."
McCloy is survived by her mother and two sisters, Thandiwe and Natasha. She leaves behind a legacy that was celebrated by many family members and friends, who are devastated by this loss.
The family has asked for privacy as they grieve and process this loss, and appreciated everyone who reached out to support them during their time of need.
Mzansi remembers McCloy
Taking to social media, Mzansi shared heartfelt messages of condolences:
@PhilMphela exclaimed:
"Eish! This was Joe Nina singing DingDong to Maria McCloy just recently for her 50th birthday celebrations. What a legend, sister and industry Queen."
@TheRealClementM said:
"Oh, Maria. Rest in Power. What an industry GIANT! A cultural Pioneer!"
@selloAbello stated:
"This is very sad. Maria was such an indomitable spirit in the Joburg cityscape. This is a massive loss. May you rest in peace, beautiful soul. We will not be the same without you."
@PortiaAdamsH shared:
"By turning unconventional spaces into her workplace, she showed that passion can reshape the rules. A soldier in the PR Space! Rest in Power, my lady."
@Relebone_ stated:
“Let’s make sure we’re still into what’s ours. Let’s keep on making an authentic fashion industry, and proudly showing who we are.”- Maria McCloy. Her TEDx talk made a huge impression on me back then. Over the years, I have thought of it often. She never let go of this ethos."
Lorenzo passes away
In a previous report from Briefly News, radio personality Lorenzo Darries has reportedly passed away following a battle with heart disease.
The Cape Town-based radio station, Good Hope FM, penned a farewell to Lorenzo's loved ones and family. They gave Lorenzo his flowers for his immense contribution to the radio station and his community.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za