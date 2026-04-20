South African actress and former beauty queen Cynthia Shange has passed away at the age of 76, her family announced

The late star's daughter, Nonhle Thema, confirmed the news in a heartfelt Facebook post, sharing a short tribute

Tributes for the late star have been pouring in, with Mzansi and fellow celebs sending their condolences

Cynthia Shange has passed away at the age of 76. Image: Nonhle Thema

Source: Facebook

Tributes are pouring in for the iconic Cynthia Shange, who has graced the South African TV screens since the 70s.

Announcing the tragic news, Nonhle Thema took to her Instagram page on Monday morning, 20 April 2056, with a short tribute message.

Cynthia Shange dies

TV personality Nonhle Thema shocked the online community by sharing the news of her mother's death. Shange was 76 at the time of death.

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“With a heavy heart, I share the news of our dear mother. Please keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time,” she wrote alongside a short tribute, celebrating Shange’s life.

In her tribute, Nonhle remembered her mother, South Africa's first black Miss South Africa, as someone who brought warmth wherever she went.

"A graceful and compassionate soul, whose presence brought warmth, dignity and kindness to all who knew her. We honour her journey, her strength, and the love she shared so generously," the poster reads.

The family also shared that funeral details will soon follow.

Veteran actress Cynthia Shange passed away after a short illness at 76. Image: Nonhle Thema

Source: Facebook

Shange family share more details

In a statement, her family confirmed the news, saying she passed away at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal. The family revealed that she passed away after a short illness.

“With profound sadness, the family of Cynthia Shange shares the news of her passing at the age of 76. Shange, a legendary figure in South African arts and culture, left an indelible mark as both a beauty queen and a revered actress. She passed away in the early hours of today in a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal after facing illness,” the statement reads.

Shange, who previously trended for her ageless beauty, leaves behind her children, grandkids and great-grandchildren, who promised to keep her memory alive.

“Shange is survived by her daughters Sihle and Nonhle, sons Ayanda and Benele Thema, as well as her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will continue to honour her legacy.”

Celebs react to Shange's passing

Below were some of the heartfelt messages from SA celebs:

nandi_madida said:

"What a beautiful legacy, sincerest condolences."

zintathu wrote:

"Oh, darling, sending only God to surround you and yours. What a fulfilling legacy your mother graced us with. Askies Ntombi."

mpumimops stated:

"My deepest condolences. May she rest in eternal peace. She was such an icon."

thembiseete_ stated:

"I'm sorry, babe. My deepest condolences. Sending lots of love."

Steve Hofmeyr mourns Jonny Davids

In a previous report from Briefly News, Steve Hofmeyr mourned the passing of TV star Johnny Davids in an emotional Facebook post, expressing shock over the news and posting a throwback photo with the late Davids.

Social media users continued to share their messages of condolences for David's loved ones and remembered him as a talented man.

Source: Briefly News