South African singer Steve Hofmeyr mourned the passing of TV star Johnny Davids in an emotional Facebook post

Taking to social media, Hofmeyr expressed shock over the news and posted a throwback photo with the late Davids

Mzansi continues to share their messages of condolences for David's loved ones, and remembers him as a talented man

Steve Hofmeyr was shocked by Johnny Davids’ passing. Image: JohnnyDavids, Steve Hofmeyr

Source: UGC

The untimely passing of Johnny Davids left many hearts sore. Singer Steve Hofmeyr was shocked to learn of Johnny's passing.

Johnny Davids praised as an icon

Announcing his passing, the Western Cape Government, Cultural Affairs & Sport hailed Davids as a storyteller who had a unique ability to keep fans engaged.

"We mourn the passing of Johnny Davids. An important voice in our sporting history, his insightful commentary on broadcast sport kept fans engaged over the years. A true storyteller, his love for speaking to audiences stretched over many genres. He will be greatly missed by many across the country."

According to IOL, Johnny, 49, suffered from a heart attack on Thursday morning. On X, the government continued praising the presenter as someone who played a major role in the sports industry:

"We mourn the passing of an insightful commentator and a true storyteller who formed a big part of our sporting history. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time. Rest in peace, Johnny."

Johnny Davids allegedly suffered from a heart attack. Image: Johnny Davids

Source: Facebook

Johnny was a respected sports commentator who was also on Radio Tygerberg and was a presenter on Landbouweekliks. Davids was also a published author, having successfully released his autobiography, Boytjie.

Reacting to his passing, Hofmeyr posted a throwback photo, holding Davids' baby.

"Goodbye, Johnny. What a shock," he wrote.

Mzansi mourns Davids

Below are some of the heartfelt messages from online users:

@TVwithThinu said:

"As a human being, to come from/through what he did, and had to endure, and triumph over, the poverty, abuse and rejection, to be such a loving human/dad/husband/friend/public person - very, Very Rare the Man that Johnny Davids was."

@PolyannaBrey praised:

"I so well recall him playing a clip on the then Toks&Tjops where Siener Van Rensburg prophesied that the Springboks would win the WORLD CUP in Japan. He was a kind man."

@CapeTownEtc stated:

"The sudden passing of beloved South African musician and radio presenter Johnny Davids has left Cape Town in mourning."

@Tof2130147 shared:

"This is a great loss. Very heartbreaking news. Rest in eternal peace. He was truly inspirational to many."

Prince Kaybee advised to go to therapy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee shared more details on his mother's cause of death.

One X user suggested that the seasoned music producer may need professional help rather than posting on social media. Some users defended Prince Kaybee, while others agreed that he should seek professional help and take a break from social media.

“Have you thought that maybe you need therapy instead of one meal a day?”

Source: Briefly News