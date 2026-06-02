Cape Town creator Asadullah Parker stunned Mzansi after sharing a Facebook video showcasing a unique snoek skin wallet made by local artisan Ryan Harmse on 31 May 2026.

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Ryan demonstrating how strong his fish leathers are in the video. Images: Asadullah Parker

Source: Facebook

The talented craftsman from the Boland region has mastered the rare art of creating incredibly durable fish leather products.

Mzansi reacts to unique local invention

The innovative designer spent two long years perfecting this specific technique within his South African workshop. Harmse successfully trains local children in leathercraft skills while producing these remarkable marine accessories. The sturdy material stretches easily and proves ten times stronger than traditional animal hides.

The excited content creator chose a vibrant blue dye to give his wallet a distinct fishing appearance. The final product smells completely identical to normal leather and carries no unpleasant fishy odor. The premium items are not cheap, but they offer high durability and unmatched local character.

Social media users expressed massive admiration for the creative entrepreneur exploring this untapped marketplace. Several online followers suggested that the artisan should expand his production line into stylish belts. Others praised the deep community impact of teaching valuable craftsmanship skills to young children.

Watch the Facebook video below:

More Mzansi creativity

A creative woman showcased her doek styling technique, responding to a user’s request to create the South African flag.

A Soweto entrepreneur turned an ordinary school morning into something special after using a handmade wooden cart to transport children to school.

A technology teacher from a school in Randfontein shared the impressive moving amusement park models that his talented learners built using simple recycled materials.

Source: Briefly News