“This Is Very Cool”: Mzansi Impressed by Ingenuity of Cape Town Man’s Leather Snoek Fish Wallets
Cape Town creator Asadullah Parker stunned Mzansi after sharing a Facebook video showcasing a unique snoek skin wallet made by local artisan Ryan Harmse on 31 May 2026.
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The talented craftsman from the Boland region has mastered the rare art of creating incredibly durable fish leather products.
Mzansi reacts to unique local invention
The innovative designer spent two long years perfecting this specific technique within his South African workshop. Harmse successfully trains local children in leathercraft skills while producing these remarkable marine accessories. The sturdy material stretches easily and proves ten times stronger than traditional animal hides.
The excited content creator chose a vibrant blue dye to give his wallet a distinct fishing appearance. The final product smells completely identical to normal leather and carries no unpleasant fishy odor. The premium items are not cheap, but they offer high durability and unmatched local character.
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Social media users expressed massive admiration for the creative entrepreneur exploring this untapped marketplace. Several online followers suggested that the artisan should expand his production line into stylish belts. Others praised the deep community impact of teaching valuable craftsmanship skills to young children.
Watch the Facebook video below:
More Mzansi creativity
- A creative woman showcased her doek styling technique, responding to a user’s request to create the South African flag.
- A Soweto entrepreneur turned an ordinary school morning into something special after using a handmade wooden cart to transport children to school.
- A technology teacher from a school in Randfontein shared the impressive moving amusement park models that his talented learners built using simple recycled materials.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za