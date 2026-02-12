A Soweto entrepreneur turned an ordinary school morning into something special after using a handmade wooden cart to transport children to school

The unusual school lift caught attention across Mzansi, with social media users praising creativity and simple ideas that brought real joy to everyday township life

Mzansi online users applauded the moment and said it reflected true South African how small acts can leave lasting impressions on children

A Soweto-based entrepreneur who builds and rents wooden karts gave local schoolchildren a lift to school on Monday, 9 February 2026, using one of his handmade vehicles and turned their routine trip to school into a moment that caught Mzansi’s attention.

The man, known online as Daikos e Karts, operates from Meadowlands, Soweto, where he runs a small business offering wooden kart rides and races. On the day, he transported children from the area to school in one of his karts. He created a rare form of scholar transport that stood out for its creativity and simplicity.

In South Africa, safe and affordable school transport remains a serious challenge, particularly in townships and informal settlements. Many families rely on walking, informal lift clubs, or expensive private transport due to limited access to reliable scholar services.

Research from road safety and education organisations shows that thousands of learners travel long distances on foot daily, often crossing busy roads and unsafe zones. This reality has pushed communities and small business owners to explore alternative solutions, especially those that are affordable and locally driven.

The wooden kart school run fitted into this wider context and showed how informal transport solutions can potentially play a vital role in township mobility.

How wooden karts became more than entertainment

Daikos e Karts began as a small-scale venture focused on building wooden karts for leisure and recreation. The business offers kart hire services, allowing friends, couples, and groups to ride or race through designated routes in and around Soweto.

The project forms part of a growing trend in township entrepreneurship, where creators develop low-cost, experience-based services that provide both entertainment and income. These ventures often rely on craftsmanship and social media exposure.

Over time, the wooden karts gained visibility, becoming popular among residents looking for affordable activities.

Mzansi react to the ‘scholar transport’

The comment section turned into a mix of jokes and motivation, with South Africans sharing laughs and heartfelt messages.

Skhokho RaMakhubo commented:

“We should get helmets as well, my guy.”

Andrew Mars wrote:

“The brother at the back feels like he's going to a billionaires’ meeting.😂”

Ntando Hokage Nation said:

“One day you will be driving them to school in a car, my brother.”

Sizwe Motau Mjantji wrote:

“Nice one, bro.👌🤞 Try to put mirrors just to check they're still safe.”

Roots Kamizu commented:

“People are creative on this continent of Africa.”

