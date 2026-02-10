A young woman’s TikTok post unlocked global learning opportunities for thousands of South Africans desperate for affordable ways to break into the tech industry

South Africans hunting for skills and career breakthroughs got a major boost on 7 February 2026 after a tech enthusiast revealed that IBM is offering free online courses.

Lepang In Tech, known as @lepangaphiri, shared free IBM tech courses online, giving thousands of South Africans access to global digital skills.

Source: TikTok

The opportunity was shared by a young woman known on TikTok as Lepang In Tech. Lepang, under the handle @lepangaphiri, alerted her followers to free IBM courses in cybersecurity, data science, IT support, project management and web development. The post sparked interest among South Africans struggling with limited access to affordable education.

Lepang, who regularly shares tech tips and graduate internship opportunities, has built a growing online community focused on digital skills and career access. Her content often targets young South Africans who lack access to information about bursaries, internships and online education platforms.

With tuition fees increasing almost every year, free and credible online courses have become a lifeline for people seeking to upskill or reskill into more sustainable careers. The revelation that IBM, one of the world’s most respected technology firms, is offering hundreds of free courses online instantly elevated the buzz.

IBM Training currently offers 24 structured learning paths and over 580 free courses covering various tech fields. These courses are designed to equip individuals with job-ready skills. They also offer foundational knowledge aligned with industry demands.

Why this matters for Mzansi’s tech dream

According to a report by ITWeb, South Africa’s youth unemployment rate remains among the highest in the world. However, tech jobs continue to dominate global recruitment trends.

IBM, short for International Business Machines Corporation, is a global technology and consulting powerhouse known for its work in IT infrastructure solutions. The company has a long history of innovation, which includes contributions to the development of ATMs and modern data storage technologies. Its training programmes are widely recognised.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the plug

Aspiring developers, analysts and cybersecurity enthusiasts began commenting under the post with questions about registration and certification. Some shared personal stories of unemployment.

@KORV commented:

“People must do a networking course and a little bit of programming before Cybersecurity, or else you'll always be confused.”

@Nthabee🥰 said:

“I have all these and an IT Degree. I am still struggling to find a job.”

@Vee | Tech & AI Automation wrote:

“This is a a plug, I swear.🔥”

@Lefixx:

“We don’t have to pay for certification? Most platforms allow you to study for free and complete the full course content, but you pay for the certificate.”

@LivingLoveLee:

“Thanks, queen.”

Lepang In Tech sharing tips for newly matriculated learners.

Source: TikTok

