A beauty and fashion content creator shared details about Crocs' birthday sale on 22 October 2025

The sale started at 08h00 on 23 October 2025, with a special code offering free shipping to make the deal even better

Social media users rushed to the comments asking where to find the R23 Crocs

A woman shared a video discussing the Crocs birthday sale. Images: @leeona_mvandaba

Source: TikTok

A beauty and fashion content creator has got South Africans rushing to the internet after sharing details about an insane Crocs sale. TikTok user Leeona Mvandaba shared a video on 22 October 2025 telling her followers about the Crocs' birthday sale happening the next day.

In the video, Leeona starts by saying:

"Hey, loves, I'm here to plug you real bad once again."

She explained that Crocs will be having their R23 birthday sale on 23 October, which means people can buy a pair of Crocs for only R23. But, there's more. If you use her code "Crocbday460," you get free shipping, which means you only pay R23 in total for a pair of Crocs. The sale was set to start at 08:00 in the morning on the Crocs South Africa website (crocssa.co.za). The woman wrapped up the video by telling everyone she'll see them there.

A woman shared a video showing where to buy Crocs for cheap. Images: @leeona_mvandaba

Source: TikTok

Mzansi react to Crocs' birthday sale

TikTokers flooded the comments section with both questions and reactions:

@Sihle__ said:

"I don't see the R23 crocs, where are they😭."

@Charr 🎀 questioned:

"Can I go to the actual store, or does it only work on the Crocs website?"

@h.e.r commented:

"I don't like crocs, but I can buy them for anyone who would like to have them ❤."

@MsTee 🇿🇦 shared:

"The website is crashing, lol."

@Nontee_Mhlophe asked:

"Guys, where are the R23 crocs 🤔."

Are Crocs good for your feet

Leeona Mvandaba shared the plug on her TikTok page @leeona_mvandaba, where she regularly posts beauty and fashion content. With so many people rushing to buy Crocs during the sale, many wondered if they were good for feet.

According to a doctor's note on Freeland Foot and Ankle Clinic, Crocs have both pros and cons. On the good side, they're lightweight, breathable, and offer plenty of room, which makes them great for gyms, public showers, after getting a pedicure, or just running outside for a minute.

They're easy to slip on and off, can be worn with or without socks and are affordable. The plastic material is designed to be easy to clean, and the holes allow air to circulate, which helps keep feet dry.

On the downside, foot specialists don't recommend wearing Crocs for exercise or long walks. The shoes lack proper arch support, and the heel strap isn't adequate to support your heel properly. This can cause people to grip the inside of the shoe with their toes as they walk, which can lead to pain and foot problems.

The plastic can also lead to sweaty, stinky feet and even blisters. The bottom line from doctors is to wear Crocs within reason.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More plug stories in SA

Briefly News reported on the University of KwaZulu-Natal medical student who shared how she achieved seven distinctions in her matric exams.

reported on the University of KwaZulu-Natal medical student who shared how she achieved seven distinctions in her matric exams. A TikTok video of a woman showing stylish summer dresses and where to get them went viral.

A South African woman showed where to get affordable and fashionable summer dresses on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News