A University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) medical student shared a detailed breakdown of the textbooks, study guides, and online resources she used to achieve seven distinctions in her matric exams

The informative clip was shared on TikTok, gaining massive views and comments from grateful viewers seeking academic advice

Students and parents thanked her for the 'plug,' with many saving the video to use for their children who are still in primary school

A medicine student’s transparency about her matric preparation turned her into an online academic guru, with many social media users grateful for the detailed post.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @olwethu_ismyname, attracted comments from grateful and enthusiastic learners across Mzansi.

The video features the UKZN student, TikTok user @olwethu_ismyname, detailing the specific resources that helped her achieve her exceptional Grade 12 results, which included marks over 90% in most of her subjects. She advised learners to rely heavily on the textbooks provided by their schools.

The Grade 12 learning tools

For Mathematics, she specifically recommended the Mind Action Series Grade 11 and 12 textbooks, along with the Maths Handbook and Guide study material. For Physical Science, she relied on the 3-in-1 textbook, and for Life Science, she used a dedicated Study Guide provided by her school. For Agricultural Science, she pointed learners toward a specialised document written by EC Mabuza.

The student emphasised that resources extend beyond physical books, noting several helpful YouTube channels. She directed learners to Kevinmathscience, Mlungisi Nkosi, Isinamuva Tutoring, and Miss Angle's Biology Classroom. She also strongly advised students not to forget past papers, listing reliable sources like STANMORE Secondary, SA Papers, and Test Papers, urging them to complete as many as possible.

SA reacts to the study plug

The comments section was quickly filled with positive reactions from learners and parents who were grateful for the information. Many viewers thanked the student and asked follow-up questions about her study schedule and the number of hours she spent studying daily. Some validated her advice, agreeing that the mentioned YouTube channels had helped them with their own studies. There were also parents with children still in primary school who commented that they were saving the video to use when their kids reach Grade 12.

User @nono shared:

"Thanks so much, sisi."

User @Nkweje Nyeango asked:

"How many subjects did you study a day, and for how many hours did you study them for?"

User @Uthando Mbatha said:

"Mind Action series is the girl she thinks she is, oh my word, it helped me so much 😭🙌."

User @lelo.nxu added:

"Love love this content ❤️."

User @Shekinah Glory commented:

"Honestly, I keep saving these types of videos for my son, and he is only in Grade 3 😭 lol I want him to get As all around."

User @mynameismay2009 asked:

"Hi, so if my marks throughout the year are not good, but I manage to score good marks at the finals, will they disregard my SBA and just use the final?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

