A powerful story of communal kindness and resilience captured the hearts of social media users after a woman documented the journey of building a new home for a young orphan, Esther.

The video, shared on TikTok by @thebasicfood_catering, was met with emotion and admiration by viewers who were moved by the woman's kind deed.

The video starts with a stark image: Esther, the young Limpopo orphan, stood next to her bed in her small shack. The cramped space showed her bed held up by large pieces of wood, with barely any room to move. The scene transitions to the heartbreaking sight of Esther locking her rusty and unstable shack, highlighting her vulnerable circumstances.

The woman builds Esther a home

The clip then transitions to a screengrab of a Facebook post, showing another kind woman delivering groceries to Esther, and then shows men moving bricks and cement into the yard, marking the beginning of the build. The momentum continues with the building project. It shows footage of the walls rising until the house is fully finished and cemented.

The finished home, a stunning upgrade, symbolises restored dignity and security. TikTok user @thebasicfood_catering captioned her post by saying that when she saw Esther’s story, she knew she had to be part of the people who helped restore the young girl’s dignity, and succeeded. She extended thanks to Celeste for the significant role she played.

SA praises the generous woman

The clip gained massive views and comments from viewers who were touched by the woman's kindness. Many viewers showered her with praise for her generosity, assuring her she would receive more blessings in return. Some expressed their awe at the power of social media. They noted how amazing it was that communities can mobilise and provide immediate help without waiting for government intervention.

User @Godfrey Thaumaturge Thole said:

"Let’s assist with the Home Affairs process and get her an ID. The power of social media 👊🏿."

User @zanelebingwa commented:

"Some people are living in homes like malls, yet other people are suffering like this 😢."

User @givenmoteane4 added:

"This country will be beautiful if we help each other without judging 😍."

User @mamahlako❤️🇿🇦🇧🇫 commented:

"But people who help people like this, do they know how heaven-sent they are. Building is no child's play ❤️. May all people who helped out never lack in all aspects of their lives."

User @ugly_duck11 shared:

"One of the reasons I'm proud of being a South African 🥺."

User @BonganiMdluli said:

"Wow! God continues to bless the hand that changed Esther's life. Can someone who can assist with a short course on seeing assist as well? Thank you, my sister, for the great job. You brought happiness to this child."

User @mog.shaksfitness added:

"Our upcoming CLLR, good job! We appreciate this as a community 🥰."

