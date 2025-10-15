A woman successfully pranked security guards at a Cape Town beach at night by dressing up and pretending to be a mermaid who had just emerged from the ocean

The highly entertaining video was shared on TikTok and went viral, captivating thousands of amused social media users

Viewers were entertained, with many joking that the security guards would be sharing their terrifying story on podcasts

A local babe had security guards at a Cape Town beach scared after convincing them that she was a mermaid.

A young woman’s humorous prank captured social media’s attention, captivating viewers through her realistic performance.

The captivating clip, shared on TikTok by @unty.lesly1, gained massive views and comments from viewers who were amused and intrigued.

The video filmed at night on a Cape Town beach shows TikTok user @unty.lesly1 speaking to security guards and boldly claiming that she lived inside the water and had just come out. With a mischievous grin, she assured the men that she often emerges at night and asked if they had ever seen her. To cement her fantastical claim, she showed off her striking, blueish-grey contact lenses.

The hun convinces security guards she's a mermaid

The encounter became more intense when she assured the startled men that she did not kill people but could make them disappear. When she tried to touch one of the men, he immediately moved away in genuine fear. The humorous woman quickly promised she would not harm him if she liked him. She then warned him that since she had seen his face, she would just go underneath the water and show it to her "gang," who would then do whatever they wanted with him. She ended her performance by calling the man toward the water, telling him he might never see her again until his death.

Social media users called the woman brave, asking if she was not scared that they'd attack her.

Mzansi reacts to the mermaid humour

Social media users flooded the comments section, expressing their amusement at the young lady's banter. Many viewers noted how the woman’s convincing appearance and dramatic delivery almost made them believe her story. Others said they were not expecting the security guards' terrified reaction. A popular joke among viewers was the prediction that the men would tell their families and visit podcasts to recount the bizarre and scary experience of meeting a mermaid.

User @Quintessa Dalalas shared:

"People, we laugh, but what if she's telling the truth? The mystery of lawlessness is slowly revealing itself in the world. Fire in the name of Jesus."

User @Pablo_wrld commented:

"You just started a legendary story that will be told to generations to come🔥😂."

User @Levasto shared:

"The next thing he will be on podcasts testifying that he saw Mamlambo😭."

User @chulekaleeandlizalise said:

"It's the eyes that got them so scared. They don't trust that you are really human or that you love them😂."

User @Gugu added:

"Your eyes are so convincing 😭. Here, I’d die."

User @Sibusiso Makhanda asked:

"Hayi, unesbindi (you're brave). What if he got aggressive because of fear 😭?"

User @SP shared:

"The most honest mam'mlambo😭."

Watch the TikTok video below:

