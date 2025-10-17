A woman shared a glimpse into her luxurious life in Dubai, showcasing a massive shopping trip financed by her generous husband and preparing for a dinner date

The viral clip was shared on Instagram, captivating viewers with her "soft life" and generous husband

Social media users were amazed, with many manifesting the same lifestyle for themselves and asking the woman what prayer she used to find a generous partner

A woman’s day-in-the-life video showcasing her extravagant lifestyle in Dubai captured the attention of social media users worldwide.

The young wife shared her video on her Instagram handle @missmichuki, where it gained massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who envied the woman's soft Dubai living.

The video opens with the woman, Instagram user@missmichuki, who is visibly pregnant, receiving a black card from her husband before she leaves the house. She then drives her luxury car to the opulent Dubai Mall, explaining that she has two main tasks for the day. Her first stop is the Hermès designer store, where she browses for items and selects a pair of loafers for her husband.

A day in the life of a rich Dubai wife

The highlight of the trip came when she was escorted into a private room and presented with a large bag she had ordered. She proudly announced that this bag, which cost $6,000 (R110,000), would serve as her hospital bag. After her successful shopping trip, she returned home and changed into a stunning pink mini dress. She was then chauffeured by her friend, Michel, to a fun dinner date with friends, where she was seen enjoying herself and relaxing.

SA reacts to the soft life video

The clip garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were amazed by the woman's luxurious life. Many viewers openly manifested such goodness for themselves, praying that they would also meet good, generous men who would provide a similar lifestyle. They complimented the woman’s beauty, noting that she looked genuinely well taken care of. Some jokingly asked for @missmichuk's prayer when she asked for a husband, hoping to repeat the exact words she used.

User @b_thestylish prayed:

"Dear Lord, may this life find me expeditiously. Amen!"

User @caroviee said:

"Wow, the outfit and vibes are immaculate 😍."

User @bayydayy shared:

"The life of our dreams 🥹😍."

User @shop.luxelifestyledecor commented:

"The magic word is generous, mind you, she didn’t say rich nor wealthy, because not every wealthy person is generous. I love it 😍."

User @nelly_elly_8 added:

"Girl, what were your prayer points 😭?"

User @menino_88 said:

"Every woman deserves this, but it’s awakening and so satisfying to see a black woman being treated as she rightly should be."

