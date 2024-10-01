A lady who had gone for complete make-up found it difficult to remove her glam after paying a lot of money for it

The lady looked as if she had come from the make-up-artist even though she had the make-up the whole day to celebrate her 26th birthday

Social media users offered many tips to keep her make-up for longer, in the end, getting value for her money

A babe found it difficult to remove her expensive make-up when it was time to sleep. Image: @aidens_hair

Source: TikTok

A businesswoman faced a difficult decision about what to do with her gorgeous, glammed-up face after paying R2.8K for make-up in Dubai.

The hun took to her TikTok account to show her beautiful made-up face and wearing a hair bonnet as it was time for her to sleep, too. The video received massive popularity, reaching 614K views, 12K views and almost 200 comments from social media users who offered her advice after it was shared under the lady's handle @aidens_hair.

The struggle to remove the costly make-up

The hun posted a short video showing her pretty made-up face, which still looks like she just came from the MUA. She followed with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I paid R2800 for this makeup up, which is N600 in AED, and now I must remove it."

Watch the video below:

SA offers the lady tips on how to stretch her money's worth

After seeing the post, local huns did not hesitate to advise the lady to keep her make-up longer.

User @mayine_20 shared:

"Change outfits several times ooshuthe icontent😭😭."

User @nteboheng234 added:

"Will wear it for 3 days without washing my face."

User @tshembhani.ntombi

"Most of celebrities even in South Africa, they sleep wearing makeup for several day cuz it last longer and they actually pay a lot ..just do touch-ups every morning and mind ur sleep 🛌."

User @kimlets18 asked:

"Can’t you sleep in it? Honestly question, then you just reapply lipstick."

User @staceyb_brownlashes detailed:

"This make-up can last at least 3 days if you believe in yourself 🌷."

User @presh00198

"Now I understand Cyan Boujee for rocking same makeup the following day…Dubai ain’t for the weak 😭😭🤣🤣🤣."

SA make-up artist motivates others to believe in themselves

In another Briefly News article, a young make-up artist working with Mzansi A-listers shared her struggles with self-confidence after finding herself in the presence of highly profiled celebrities.

The hun motivated others to believe in themselves and their abilities and to excel at what they were doing.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News