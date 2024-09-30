A babe suffered the pain of losing her brand-new Hyundai in an accident just two days after buying it

The lady shared a video of her joyous moment when she was receiving the silver Hyundai, followed by pictures of the silver car, smashed and standing in the middle of the road

Social media users took to the comment section to console the lady after her traumatic experience, reassuring her that her safety was more important

A lady shared her pain after a car drove into her writing off her car. Image: @ayanyengz09

A pretty lady returned to TikTok a few days after posting her brand-new car with a video showing it in an unfixable state after an old drunk madala hit it.

The hun shared the video on the popular social media platform under her user name @ayanyengz09, receiving 524K views, 24K likes and over 2K comments from social media users who were touched by her post.

The moment she lost it all at once

The car received a hard blow from the back, pushing it to hit the car in front of it after a madala drove into @ayanyengz09 at high speed. She and the car in front of her had their hazards on, waiting for cows and sheep to pass on the road they were travelling on.

Social media users show the lady love and support

After seeing the video, social media users quickly console the lady, reassuring her that she can achieve everything she has ever wanted as long as she still has her life.

User @nomaphindani commented

"My heart breaks every time I see such content. I'm so sorry Sisi. 🥺😭."

User @zoenivard shared her story:

"That was me in 2022. I thought my heart was gonna stop.. angibazi lobabuhlungu...didn't sleep for days 🥺🥺🥺."

User @fuza3713 added:

"Sorry these things do happen, but atleast is insured hope you are fine.🤔."

User @bigdudetv noted:

"The biggest thing is that you're still alive...car can be replaced but you can't. You'll get another car bigger & safer than this one.😳🥺."

User @lleebou added:

"I love how the comments are positive and show that we still practice Ubuntu."

User @stmabika noted:

"I bought Hyundai Accent I drove it one day the following day to home from my working place I got an accident and it was written off ... I couldn't sleep for almost a year 😭😭😭."

